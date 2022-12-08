ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report says Daniel Snyder 'permitted and participated' in Washington's toxic workplace culture

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jF1fo_0jcAXxLI00

According to the final report released Thursday from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder “permitted and participated” in the team’s toxic workplace culture.

The Oversight Committee began its investigation in Oct. 2021 by conducting numerous interviews, depositions and a roundtable with former team employees. A hearing with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was held over the summer, where he testified.

According to the report, Snyder testified before the committee on July 28 and gave testimony “that was often evasive or misleading.”

“We saw efforts that we have never seen before, at least I haven’t,” said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, per Tisha Thompson of ESPN. “The NFL knew about it, and they took no responsibility.”

In discussing Beth Wilkinson’s report, Maloney said the following:

“Then they turn around and fix it so she can’t talk,” Maloney said, referring to Wilkinson. “Her report is never going to be made public, yet she was supposed to be hired to address it. The hypocrisy. The coordinated effort to hide what they acknowledged.”

The report also alleges that “dozens of employees at the Commanders were harmed by a toxic work culture for more than two decades. The Team’s owner permitted and participated in this troubling conduct.”

The Commanders, through attorneys John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, offered the following statement after the report’s release:

These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story. Today’s report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach.

There are no new revelations here. The Committee persists in criticizing Mr. Snyder for declining to voluntarily appear at the Committee’s hearing last spring, notwithstanding Mr. Snyder’s agreement to sit, at a date chosen by the Committee, for an unprecedented 11-hours of questioning under oath. The only two members of Congress who witnessed any part of that deposition, one Democrat and one Republican, both made public statements in the wake of the deposition characterizing Mr. Snyder’s answers as truthful, cooperative, and candid. As is typical of the Committee, they have refused, despite our repeated requests to release the full transcript of Mr. Snyder’s deposition.

The Committee suggests that Mr. Snyder prevented witnesses from coming forward yet does not identify a single witness who did not come forward or who suffered a single adverse consequence for having done so.

And, ironically for an “investigative” body, supposedly engaged in an “investigation,” the investigators actually criticize the team and Mr. Snyder for providing evidence to the Committee — such as e-mails former team employees sent from their workplace accounts — that reveal the actual causes of the formerly dysfunctional workplace environment at the team.

Today’s report does not advance public knowledge of the Washington Commanders workplace in any way. The team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace, and it looks forward to future success, both on and off the field.

Last month, it was revealed that Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to look into possible transactions with the franchise, which Snyder and his wife, Tanya, acknowledged.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Commanders' Dan Snyder gave 'evasive' and 'misleading' testimony to Congress

The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder ‘Obstructed’ House Probe: Report

The results of a 14-month congressional investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder are in—and they don’t look too good for the billionaire. In a 79-page report by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, committee members reported that Snyder “obstructed” their investigation by running a counter, “shadow investigation,” sending private investigators to follow former employees, and even threatening to send one after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The House committee accused the league of not taking action to stop the alleged interference, despite being aware of it. Testifying remotely in July, Snyder “failed to provide full and complete testimony,” according to the report, claiming he didn’t know or couldn’t recall enough information to answer committee members’ questions more than 100 times. The Democrat-led panel also found that Snyder did not inform the NFL commissioner in 2009 of sexual assault allegations against him by a female employee, allegations that led to the team paying out $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement. Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump’s Criminal Nightmare Officially Begins

Former President Donald Trump long ago honed his ability to narrowly escape legal consequences into his own personal brand of rare and exceptional performance art. But like Elvis in his Vegas years, Trump’s act is growing old. Prosecutors are after him like never before—and legal experts, including some who once doubted Trump would ever be charged with a crime, increasingly say the first indictment of a former U.S. president is now a real possibility.
GEORGIA STATE
K97.5

New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 a Manhattan jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 felony accounts. They're facing a maximum penalty of $1.62M. The post New York Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty Of Tax Fraud appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MANHATTAN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy