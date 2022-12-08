Gov. Youngkin announces end of COVID-19 related fines, penalties

Read full article on original website
Department of Elections Conducts Review of List Maintenance Practices Prior to Transition to New Statewide Voter Registration System
RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Elections has undertaken a review of its list maintenance processes and procedures in order to facilitate a seamless transition to a new statewide voter registration system while ensuring the success of the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS) in its remaining years. List maintenance is the ongoing process of updating voter information to ensure the accuracy of voter rolls.
Gov. Youngkin Sets Special Election for Virginia's 4th Congressional District
RICHMOND - Governor Glenn Youngkin today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in Virginia's 4th Congressional District for Feb.21, 2023. The seat was previously held by Representative A. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28.
Act now to keep your home safe from damaging winter weather
RICHMOND—Ready or not, winter is on its way to Virginia. With colder temperatures settling in, the weeks leading up to winter are a prime time to prepare your home for damaging snow and ice storms. “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to...
