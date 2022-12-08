BeachLife offspring – The Long Ryders resume touring, and Ben Vaughn comes home at The Venice West

Read full article on original website
The Hale family’s classic spanish revival house with four dolphins
The Hale family’s Classic Spanish Revival home, with its formidable fireplace and spooky basement was built for storytelling. Ann and Clark Hale bought their 1928 Classic Spanish Revival home, designed by architect Allen Kelly Ruoff, in 1960. Ruoff was known for his Mediterranean home designs. He also designed the Wilshire Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, and the City Hall in Brea.
Redondo Beach King Harbor boats ‘Share Your Imagination’ for the holidays
This year’s King Harbor Boat Parade theme was “Share Your Imagination,” which over two dozen brightly lit boats took to heart Saturday night. There were boats lit up with Santa Clauses and snowmen, and a Mexican desert with saguaro cacti and a mariachi band. The Sea Ray powerboat “El Coyote” carried a giant octopus that lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. “Motley Crew,” a Catalina 36 sailboat, carried USC Trojan boosters, who also lit up and changed colors, just like the real ones. Last year “Motley Crew” celebrated USC’s new coach Lincoln Riley. This year the crew celebrated USC Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.
Highlights from Manhattan Beach Fireworks show
Hundreds of people came to Manhattan Beach Sunday night for the annualManhattan Beach Holiday Fireworks show, sponsored each year by Skechers and produced by Pete Moffett. Here’s a short video of the awesome finale.
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino
The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
Japanese American? American Japanese?
The Manhattan Beach Silver Lake Ramen’s take on Asian fusion has its charms, but doesn’t always work. When the dark and moisture-heavy clouds of winter gather, soup is on my mind. Often I make it at home, using homemade stocks cooked down from bones and vegetable ends. But since dining out is one of the great joys of my life, I go out for it too. I don’t like driving in the rain, but on some soggy nights the trip to Torrance for Korean tofu stew is worth it, and a little local jaunt to El Segundo for hot and sour or to the nearby Thai place for a bowl of tom yum is a no-brainer.
Sea of Santas floods Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach Strand in support of Mychal’s Learning Place
A sea of Santas flooded the Strand, between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach Saturday morning. The occasion was the Fourth Annual California Santa Stroll, in support of Mychal’s Learning Place. The more than 800 Santas was a record, despite the threat of rain, according to Mychal’s founding executive director...
Surfboard shaper Jarvis, woodworker Herwegh open Gallery 208 in Manhattan Beach
The former Third Gallery location, at 208 Manhattan Beach Blvd., in downtown Manhattan Beach, is now actually a gallery. Third Gallery, a women’s boutique, recently moved from its longtime Manhattan Beach Boulevard location a few blocks south to the former Cotton Cargo boutique location, at 815 Manhattan Avenue. Cotton Cargo, which opened in 1979, closed in June, following the passing of owner Rose Jacobson, at age 94.
Spotlight on Education – Speakeasy soiree benefiting Switzer Learning Center
A casino night, and a roaring twenties theme were in full swing at the Shade Hotel in Redondo on the evening of December 3. Guests were dressed to the nines with sparkling forehead bands, feather headpieces, pearl necklaces and long gloves. It felt like the Great Gatsby revisited. Judith L. Borck, Switzer Center co-founder, and retired CEO at Country Home Bakers was among the guests. Proceeds benefited the Switzer Learning Center in Torrance, a special education school that offers individualized learning programs in a nonpublic school setting, paired with clinical support so students with special needs can believe in themselves, achieve success in school, and thrive as independent adults.
Holidays on the Hill – January Peninsula Event Calendar 2023
Ice skating with a view of the ocean will be offered at the Ken Dyda Civic Center in Rancho Palos Verdes, on Friday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m. Food, and crafts will be offered and the city’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place. Ice skating on the synthetic ice will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18, and January 2 through January 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations recommended. For more information and reservations visit RPVACA.gov/skate.
Goal setting firefighter Erin Regan
Former professional soccer player Erin Regan has made it her goal to increase the number of female firefighters. After Tiger Woods crashed his SUV traveling 85 mph down Hawthorne Boulevard last year, firefighters from Rolling Hills Estates Fire Station 106 were credited with saving his life. They smashed the SUV’s windshield with an ax to quickly free him.
Sandbox – Health Living Campus needs a health exam
StopBCHD.com is a grassroots group that has been attempting to assure the Beach Cities Health District’s proposed Health Living Campus complies with both neighborhood input, and the Redondo Beach Municipal Code. In light of BCHD’s claims of “misinformation” by StopBCHD, here’s a list of key facts about BCHD proposed...
Morgan’s Jewelers Holiday celebration
Morgan’s Jewelers in Rolling Hills Estates hosted its annual holiday soiree on Dec. 3. Guests enjoyed Lisa’s Bon Appetit hors d’oeuvres and wine, while a harpist performed holiday music. Email Abbe@morgansjewelerspv.com to request being added to their client list. Photos by Stephanie Cartozian.
Spotlight on Children – Special Children’s League
On November 18, Special Children’s League celebrated its Sapphire Anniversary with hundreds of guests at the Palos Verdes Golf Club. Their mission is making a difference in the lives of individuals with special needs. The John Gogian Family Foundation was a major sponsor and other significant sponsors included Laurie and John Bucher, the Hansen Family Foundation in Memory of Betty Hansen and her special son Greg, and Chris Watson of Meridian Utility Equipment Sales. Auction items included a one week Maui getaway, premier tickets to see the Lakers and the Dodgers as well as a gondola cruise for 6 guests. Visit www.sclsouthbay.org.
Costa finally beats Rolling Hills prep
“We finally beat Rolling Hills Prep,” a jubilant Mira Costa Coach Neal Perlmutter said moments after the Mustangs defeated the Huskies, 50 to 49, in the Pacific Shores Tournament, hosted by Mira Costa on Saturday, Dec. 3. “When I came here Rolling Hills prep was one of the top...
