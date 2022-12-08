ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

PHOTOS: Severe weather causes damage across North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A line of severe storms moved through Tuesday morning, leaving damage across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and other areas of North Texas. At least three tornadoes were seen along the front edge of the storms as it moved through the area. One was confirmed in the Decatur area in Wise County, one in the River Oaks area in Tarrant County and another in the Grapevine area of Tarrant County.
Mental health doctor shares how to tackle holiday stress

AUSTIN, Texas — Holidays can be the happiest times of the year, but it's no secret that many may feel overwhelmed as the holiday season approaches, whether from financial stress to loneliness or dreading a certain conversation with family. Crisis Text Line, a national nonprofit that provides free 24/7...
After severe weather, below normal temps return to North Texas

DALLAS — Severe storms and tornadoes left damage in parts of North Texas on Tuesday. While rain chances linger for some into Wednesday morning, it is not another round of severe storms. And most of the rest of the week will be quiet, but a return to below normal temps.
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Tuesday Tornadoes: What we know so far

DALLAS — Multiple tornadoes occurred in North Texas on Tuesday. 5 tornadoes have been confirmed so far, and up to 12 areas are being investigated for possible tornadoes. The number of confirmed tornadoes will likely go up over the coming days. What we know so far. Damage surveys are...
Gov. Abbott to deploy state-wide resources ahead of severe weather in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott is deploying state-wide resources because of the threat of severe weather in some areas of Texas. Storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall and flash flooding could impact parts of north, central and east Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe...
TEXAS STATE

