Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Pho In Boise (Must Try Places In The Emerald City)Idaho UncoveredBoise, ID
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not MissIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Related
Post Register
City of Nampa snow update
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa Municipal Government crew has been working since 3 a.m., plowing the main arterial roads and applying deicer and salt, according to a Facebook post. There are currently ten pieces of equipment out there cleaning the roads in anticipation of the freezing...
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
Post Register
Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
Post Register
Idaho Botanical Garden helps female inmates reenter society
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Botanical Garden has a long connection to corrections. East Boise Community Reentry Center is an all-female reentry center for low-custody inmates. It's located next to the Old Penitentiary, which is adjacent to the garden. Idaho Botanical Garden and the reentry center have a...
Post Register
Bomb threat causes evacuation at Lake Hazel Middle School
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update ---- Ada County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho State Police Officers have searched and cleared Lake Hazel Middle School with the assistance of K9 officers. ------Original Story----- Ada County Sheriff's Office reports a bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School. The school has been evacuated.
Post Register
West Valley Humane Society announces new executive director
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Valley Humane Society has announced a new Executive Director. The longtime Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, died in an incident in early October. The Board has selected Jennifer Adkins as Executive Director. Adkins will assume her new role on Jan. 3, 2023. Adkins comes...
Post Register
Investigation into BPD begins
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – The investigation into the Boise Police Department is underway. Former Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich is leading the investigation. He is senior counsel at the firm Steptoe & Johnson. The Boise City Council approved a $500,000 contract. Members of Bromwich’s team from Steptoe...
Post Register
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Post Register
ISP investigating crash that sent several people to the hospital
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Little Freezeout road near W. Alta Vista street. According to ISP, a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Little Freezeout road when it crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a 2000 Jeep Cherokee head-on.
Post Register
Domestic Violence suspect apprehended by Caldwell PD
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department responded Tuesday, December 13th, to a possible domestic violence incident occurring in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified by Caldwell Police as 27-year-old Jose S. Hernandez-Lopez. The suspect was located near Ustick Rd. and Florida Ave. where officers attempted to...
Comments / 0