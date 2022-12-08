ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

City of Nampa snow update

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa Municipal Government crew has been working since 3 a.m., plowing the main arterial roads and applying deicer and salt, according to a Facebook post. There are currently ten pieces of equipment out there cleaning the roads in anticipation of the freezing...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Weather Alert Day: Cold air follows the overnight snow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Cold air settles into the Treasure Valley this week following nearly 3" of overnight snow. According to the National Weather Service, about 2.5" of snow was observed at the Boise Airport this morning. Light snow is still falling in some parts of the Treasure Valley as of 11:30 a.m. Precipitation should conclude some time in the next few hours.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Botanical Garden helps female inmates reenter society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Botanical Garden has a long connection to corrections. East Boise Community Reentry Center is an all-female reentry center for low-custody inmates. It's located next to the Old Penitentiary, which is adjacent to the garden. Idaho Botanical Garden and the reentry center have a...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bomb threat causes evacuation at Lake Hazel Middle School

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update ---- Ada County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho State Police Officers have searched and cleared Lake Hazel Middle School with the assistance of K9 officers. ------Original Story----- Ada County Sheriff's Office reports a bomb threat at Lake Hazel Middle School. The school has been evacuated.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society announces new executive director

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The West Valley Humane Society has announced a new Executive Director. The longtime Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, died in an incident in early October. The Board has selected Jennifer Adkins as Executive Director. Adkins will assume her new role on Jan. 3, 2023. Adkins comes...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Investigation into BPD begins

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – The investigation into the Boise Police Department is underway. Former Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Bromwich is leading the investigation. He is senior counsel at the firm Steptoe & Johnson. The Boise City Council approved a $500,000 contract. Members of Bromwich’s team from Steptoe...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

ISP investigating crash that sent several people to the hospital

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Little Freezeout road near W. Alta Vista street. According to ISP, a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Little Freezeout road when it crossed over into the southbound lane and hit a 2000 Jeep Cherokee head-on.
MIDDLETON, ID
Post Register

Domestic Violence suspect apprehended by Caldwell PD

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department responded Tuesday, December 13th, to a possible domestic violence incident occurring in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified by Caldwell Police as 27-year-old Jose S. Hernandez-Lopez. The suspect was located near Ustick Rd. and Florida Ave. where officers attempted to...
CALDWELL, ID

