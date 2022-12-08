As the time nears to ring in the new year, Google is looking to wrap up the year with its annual Year in Search list. Google’s Year in Search 2022 is a global look at what was trending this year and can be further broken down into what was trending in different countries and regions. Topping the list this year was “Wordle” which saw a sharp increase in queries following the fiver-letter word game’s acquirement by The New York Times at the start of the year.

