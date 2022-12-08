Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
CNET
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Android Headlines
Google Lens replaces the Google Translate camera
Google Lens has become less of an app and more of an integrated service. The company has been adding Google Lens into some of its services such as Google Photos and even the Chrome browser. Lens uses powerful artificial intelligence to scan the scene and ascertain what’s in it. Now, Google Lens is going to replace the native camera in Google Translate.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
hypebeast.com
What the World Searched is Highlighted in Google’s Year in Search 2022
As the time nears to ring in the new year, Google is looking to wrap up the year with its annual Year in Search list. Google’s Year in Search 2022 is a global look at what was trending this year and can be further broken down into what was trending in different countries and regions. Topping the list this year was “Wordle” which saw a sharp increase in queries following the fiver-letter word game’s acquirement by The New York Times at the start of the year.
The creator of Gmail says this AI chatbot could kill off Google search
ChatGPT, the newest and most advanced AI chatbot rising in popularity may give Google Search a run for its money, according to the creator of Gmail. Since being released last week by OpenAI, ChatGPT has impressed and startled users with how comprehensive its ability to decipher prompts and deliver answers. Examples of users engaging with ChaptGPT have gone viral on Twitter, with people believing it could be the future of advanced AI."Google may be only a year or two away from total disruption," Paul Buchheit, the computer engineer who helped created Gmail tweeted in response to some of the examples.Sign...
Android Headlines
New Google Photos search button replaces Lens
Google has done a lot of work integrating Lens into many of its services. One of the most sensible integrations is with Google Photos. However, the company may replace Google Lens with a new search button in Google Photos. Google unveiled Google Lens back during Google I/O 2017. Since then,...
Phone Arena
It's not you, Google Photos is set to become worse at estimating your photo locations
Google Photos is set to become way less adept at approximate geolocation. Google says that Photos is about to stop using your account-wide Location History to determine where specific shots were taken, provided that you opted out of the camera app using your location data due to privacy concerns. Up...
Google's Year In Search For 2022 Puts Wordle In The Top Spot
The year is almost over, and that means big tech companies are sifting through data to give the public a snapshot of what we cared about most in 2022.
Google, YouTube pour millions into left-leaning nonprofit for new 'Global Fact Check Fund'
Google and Youtube are giving millions of dollars to fact-checking organizations in a global fund aimed at curbing misinformation across the internet.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Google Search’s new changes are designed to make you see even more results
Google isn't the only search engine out there, but it does have the biggest market share, by far. Photo by Firmbee.com on UnsplashTikTok is becoming a popular search engine for Gen Z. Will Google's recent updates help it keep pace?
Android Headlines
Google merges Maps & Waze teams, apps will remain separate
Google is reportedly merging its Maps and Waze teams. The two navigation apps will remain separate but the company will house both teams under its Geo organization, which also oversees Google Earth and Street View products. The merger begins today, a Google spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal. You are...
TechCrunch
Google combines Maps and Waze teams as pressures mount to cut costs
Google plans to combine the teams working on its Maps product and on Waze, a mapping service that Google acquired in 2013. The merger comes as the search engine giant feels the pressure to cut costs and consolidate operations, reports The Wall Street Journal. Waze’s team of 500 employees will...
Gizmodo
Musk, the Anti-Censorship Crusader, Allegedly Shadowbanned an Account Tracking His Private Jet
The owner of a Twitter account that’s spent the past two years tracking billionaire Elon Musk’s flight location says his account is being “shadow banned.” That accusation comes despite recent public assurances from Musk that he wasn’t taking action against the account. The account’s owner,...
Google Translate switches to Google Lens for translating text in an image
Google Lens has replaced the built-in camera tool in Google Translate.
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
