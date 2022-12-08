ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one.  Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line.  Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear

Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision

The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
The Spun

Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs

Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go

If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy