Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliMadhukar AdiHouston, TX
Related
Dallas Cowboys Suffered 'Huge' Injury Blow On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans was grueling in more ways than one. Not only were the Cowboys pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans, but they've lost a crucial part of their offensive line. Terence Steele, the third-year tackle out of Texas Tech, suffered a ...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
NFL World Furious With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Cowboys are trailing the Texans, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. And the Cowboys just gave up the ball on downs inside of the Houston's one-yard line. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy decided to go for it on fourth and goal, trailing by three points. Dallas ran the ball up the middle with Ezekiel Elliott, but he was stuffed easily by the Houston defense.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
Cowboys 'Prove-It' Contract for Odell? Would OBJ Sign?
Would Odell Beckham Jr. sign a "prove-it'' deal with the Dallas Cowboys?
Report: Astros Among Four Teams Interested In Christian Vázquez
Report: Astros Among Four Teams Interested In Christian Vázquez
Trio of Cowboys Injured vs. Texans
Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions on the Houston Texans
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Two Odell Beckham Jr. Contenders Just Signed Veteran WRs
Intrigue continues to surround the veteran as the Cowboys and Bills make moves to bolster their receiver rooms.
Report: Odell Beckham’s Free Agency ‘In a Holding Pattern’
The free agent wide receiver visited with the Giants, Bills and Cowboys recently.
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick "Plans To Have Season-Ending Surgery"
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham "plans to have season-ending surgery."
Texas, Oklahoma could join SEC earlier than expected: report
Oklahoma and Texas kicked off the most recent phase of college football realignment by announcing a move to the SEC by 2025, but there's now growing sentiment that the schools could make the jump a year sooner. There is renewed momentum suggesting the schools are trying to orchestrate their move to ...
Houston Texans Moves: RB Dameon Pierce MRI Result, Eno Benjamin Cut - Sources
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce suffered a relatively mild high-ankle sprain Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys that is regarded as likely to sideline him for at least one game, according to league sources. High-ankle sprains tend to linger generally, but this isn't regarded as severe....
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Brissett Entering for Watson: We Felt Like we had an Opportunity
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks about the 4th-and-1 attempt by Jacoby Brissett, who entered for Deshaun Watson.
Longhorns Name Interim Coach vs. Rice Following Chris Beard Arrest
The Texas Longhorns have named an interim head coach for their game against the Rice Owls following the arrest of Chris Beard Monday morning.
Astros Promote Triple-A Hitting Coach Pena
Rafael Pena was promoted to the Houston Astros minor league hitting coordinator position.
