Pop culture art fans have been patiently waiting for this moment—and now, io9 can reveal it’s finally here. Mondo and Acme Archives are teaming up with artist Jason Edmiston for an ongoing series of Star Wars prints in the style of Edmiston’s popular “Eyes Without a Face” series. The first two, from the recent show Obi-Wan Kenobi, go on sale Tuesday, December 13, and while you can see a crop of one of above, you can see them both below, in all their glory.

6 HOURS AGO