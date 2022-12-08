Read full article on original website
Amid all the Golden Globe nominations this morning, we’ve got your daily roundup of nerdy news and geeky content. A lot of rumors and sequels are in the works as the industry prepares for the happiest time of the year: awards season. Get your ballots out, because spoilers are in the mix!
While the live-action adaptation of hit manga My Hero Academia was confirmed in August 2021, Variety has just reported that Netflix will be heading up the production. As previously reported, Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato—known for Netflix’s Alice in Borderland, another anime adaptation—will direct; and now we know that Joby Harold, who most recently worked on Obi-Wan Kenobi, will be adapting Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved manga for the screen.
Pop culture art fans have been patiently waiting for this moment—and now, io9 can reveal it’s finally here. Mondo and Acme Archives are teaming up with artist Jason Edmiston for an ongoing series of Star Wars prints in the style of Edmiston’s popular “Eyes Without a Face” series. The first two, from the recent show Obi-Wan Kenobi, go on sale Tuesday, December 13, and while you can see a crop of one of above, you can see them both below, in all their glory.
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of all things wonderful and plastic. This week, Lego returns to Lord of the Rings with some unlikely new sets, Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection goes ninja-mad, and our first look at Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys rolls in. Check it out!
The nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced, and the Daniels’ multiversal story of love, family, and Michelle Yeoh kicking ass is leading the charge for genre entertainment at the show next year. In terms of notable genre additions to the list, Everything Everywhere All at Once...
Over the decades, animation featuring Batman has taken the Dark Knight down some interesting avenues. Beyond seeing him at best and most green, we’ve seen him get out of his relative comfort zone by singing or becoming a ninja. For his next animated venture, he’ll be winding back the clock all the way back to the 1920s.
