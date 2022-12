The National Press Club is teaming up with the New York Festival for a new audio journalism award as part of the Festival’s annual Radio Awards. The National Press Club Award will go to the highest scoring news program selected from entries in the Best Coverage Of Breaking News Story, Best Coverage Of Ongoing News Story, Best Nonfiction Series and News Podcast categories. The inaugural winner will be announced during the New York Festivals’ 2023 Storytellers Gala in April.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO