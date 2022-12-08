The East Main Street sidewalk project is in limbo after the town re-bid the project only to receive a single bid that was much higher than expected — too high for the town. Jonesborough solicited bids for the project earlier this month, forced to do so after rising concrete costs meant the original contractor couldn’t complete the project under the previously agreed upon terms. Jonesborough’s Operations Manager Craig Ford told the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen last month that the cost of concrete has doubled since the contract was approved in April, forcing the town to again solicit bids.

JONESBOROUGH, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO