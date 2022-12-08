ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Man shot on Brighton Avenue in Allston

Boston Police report a man was shot outside 128 Brighton Ave., near Harvard Avenue, around 2:35 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police say. Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting. Police add they are seeking video from anybody who might...
BOSTON, MA
Police say they rolled up a crew of wire-spool stealers in West Roxbury

Boston Police report half a dozen men up from Providence who police say shoplifted spools of electrical wire from the West Roxbury Home Depot on Thursday, then returned to remove more Friday morning, only they got caught. Police say the six men stole, or tried to steal, a total of...
BOSTON, MA
Scores stranded at Logan overnight

NBC Boston reports the snowstorm and something going on at Delta in particular left lots of grumpy people spending the night at Logan, where workers set up cots in Terminal A. Our flight from Boston to Cincinnati has been sitting on runway over 3 hours with no end in sight. If it takes 15 minutes to de-ice, please help me to understand our current situation.
BOSTON, MA
MIT mainstay Mary Chung retiring, to close restaurant on Dec. 31

Drew Starr reports that Mary Chung's eponymous restaurant will serve its last meal on Dec. 31. Chung has served Sichuan fare to generations of MIT students and others at 464 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. Starr says:. Mary has earned the hell out of this retirement. One of the most formative...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar

Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
BOSTON, MA
Perhaps not the most auspicious mascot to have at the opening of a new train line

When the first Green Line train pulled out of Medford/Tufts early yesterday morning, somebody dressed in a furry elephant suit was onboard. It would seem to make sense, since Tufts's mascot is Jumbo, named for the giant elephant whose stretched out skin P.T. Barnum for some reason donated to the school after the elephant died.
MEDFORD, MA
Mattapan Square pot shop wins zoning approval

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved the Pot, a marijuana shop proposed for 532-542 River St. in Mattapan Square. The shop, which won approval of the Boston Cannabis Board in October, now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the last major approval it needs before it can begin.
BOSTON, MA
Nubian Square jazz cafe wins approval; bill providing for a liquor license goes to governor

The Zoning Board of Appeal today unanimously approved plans for Jazz Urbane Cafe, a 200-seat performance space and restaurant in Nubian Square's Bolling Building. Separately, a bill that would give Boston five new liquor licenses - four for the Bolling Building and one for the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner, could soon be signed by Gov. Baker, Jazz Urbane attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins said today.
BOSTON, MA
Green Line Extension: And they're off!

Emily Wean reports she managed to get on the first ever Green Line train out of Medford/Tufts at Ball Square shortly after 4:45 a.m., even though the train was crowded. Got off at Magoun. With no sign of a northbound train we decided to walk home. Now please open the path extension, MBTA! As David Wean says, "that's the whole point of the GLX" (for us).
BOSTON, MA
If Frank Baker runs again next year, he'll have competition

Joel Richards, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in District 4 last year, announced today he'll be running again, but this time in District 3, because redistricting means he now lives in that district. District 3 is represented by Frank Baker. A group of mainly South Boston and Dorchester residents...
BOSTON, MA

