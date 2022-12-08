Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
universalhub.com
Police find dead person in 12th-floor Northampton Street apartment - and a live person who jumped out a window, but was saved
Boston Police report officers called to do a well being check on a resident at 35 Northampton St. shortly after 8 p.m. last night eventually broke into the apartment when they got no response to their knocking and found a body. Then they discovered a second, still living, person in...
universalhub.com
Guy went looking for a fight at an East Boston restaurant and he found one - and lost
An man spent 45 minutes wandering the floor of La Chiva, 259 Bennington St. in East Boston on July night, looking to provoke a fight. He finally succeeded - and promptly got punched out - police and the restaurant's owner told the Boston Licensing Board this morning. At a hearing...
universalhub.com
Man smashed in the face with a gun in failed Mattapan Square robbery, police say
Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man on charges he smacked a man with his gun during a failed robbery attempt at 1635 Blue Hill Avenue shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 8. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim who stated he had been approached by a male...
universalhub.com
Roxbury robber slams woman in head and stabs her, but she manages to fend him off, police say
Boston Police report a 68-year-old woman unloading her SUV on Deckard Street in Roxbury was attacked by a man who first smacked her in the back of her head with an object, then, as she fought back, stabbed her in the chest, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The man -...
universalhub.com
Man shot on Brighton Avenue in Allston
Boston Police report a man was shot outside 128 Brighton Ave., near Harvard Avenue, around 2:35 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, police say. Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting. Police add they are seeking video from anybody who might...
universalhub.com
Tractor-trailer driver hits guardrail at Father Hart Bridge in Hyde Park, snares traffic across neighborhood
Tony shows us the suddenly sagging trailer of an 18-wheeler whose driver found out what happens when you hit a guard rail at the intersection of Milton Street and Hyde Park Avenue by the Readville train station. Hyde Park rush-hour traffic, already a daily mess due to the closing of the River Street Bridge in Cleary Square, got even worse.
universalhub.com
HIV-positive man who says he can't wear a face mask sues Boston Medical Center for refusing to treat him anymore
An HIV-positive man who says he refuses to wear face masks for semi-annual checkups because they make him anxious and sick is suing Boston Medical Center, two doctors there and the state Department of Public Health for $10.7 million because his doctors will no longer write him the prescriptions for the pills that keep his HIV in check.
universalhub.com
Police say they rolled up a crew of wire-spool stealers in West Roxbury
Boston Police report half a dozen men up from Providence who police say shoplifted spools of electrical wire from the West Roxbury Home Depot on Thursday, then returned to remove more Friday morning, only they got caught. Police say the six men stole, or tried to steal, a total of...
universalhub.com
Scores stranded at Logan overnight
NBC Boston reports the snowstorm and something going on at Delta in particular left lots of grumpy people spending the night at Logan, where workers set up cots in Terminal A. Our flight from Boston to Cincinnati has been sitting on runway over 3 hours with no end in sight. If it takes 15 minutes to de-ice, please help me to understand our current situation.
universalhub.com
Boston bars and gyms have to turn on closed captioning on all their TVs under new ordinance
Mayor Wu signed an ordinance, sponsored by City Council President Ed Flynn, that requires all "public-facing televisions" in Boston to have captioning turned on for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. In addition to bars and gyms, the new ordinance also applies to banks and other places of...
universalhub.com
MIT mainstay Mary Chung retiring, to close restaurant on Dec. 31
Drew Starr reports that Mary Chung's eponymous restaurant will serve its last meal on Dec. 31. Chung has served Sichuan fare to generations of MIT students and others at 464 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge. Starr says:. Mary has earned the hell out of this retirement. One of the most formative...
universalhub.com
Finally: West Roxbury getting a juice bar
Windows on the long empty space next to Bruegger's at the strip mall on VFW Parkway are now plastered with signs advertising the imminent arrival of Kwench Juice Cafe, which promises, among other things, fresh raw juices, power juices, fresh raw smoothies, superfood smoothies, wheatgrass and turmeric shots and juice cleanses (to go, we assume), as well as some more solid items, such as salads.
universalhub.com
Perhaps not the most auspicious mascot to have at the opening of a new train line
When the first Green Line train pulled out of Medford/Tufts early yesterday morning, somebody dressed in a furry elephant suit was onboard. It would seem to make sense, since Tufts's mascot is Jumbo, named for the giant elephant whose stretched out skin P.T. Barnum for some reason donated to the school after the elephant died.
universalhub.com
Mattapan Square pot shop wins zoning approval
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved the Pot, a marijuana shop proposed for 532-542 River St. in Mattapan Square. The shop, which won approval of the Boston Cannabis Board in October, now goes to the state Cannabis Control Commission for the last major approval it needs before it can begin.
universalhub.com
Nubian Square jazz cafe wins approval; bill providing for a liquor license goes to governor
The Zoning Board of Appeal today unanimously approved plans for Jazz Urbane Cafe, a 200-seat performance space and restaurant in Nubian Square's Bolling Building. Separately, a bill that would give Boston five new liquor licenses - four for the Bolling Building and one for the Strand Theatre in Uphams Corner, could soon be signed by Gov. Baker, Jazz Urbane attorney Lesley Delaney Hawkins said today.
universalhub.com
Green Line Extension: And they're off!
Emily Wean reports she managed to get on the first ever Green Line train out of Medford/Tufts at Ball Square shortly after 4:45 a.m., even though the train was crowded. Got off at Magoun. With no sign of a northbound train we decided to walk home. Now please open the path extension, MBTA! As David Wean says, "that's the whole point of the GLX" (for us).
universalhub.com
If Frank Baker runs again next year, he'll have competition
Joel Richards, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in District 4 last year, announced today he'll be running again, but this time in District 3, because redistricting means he now lives in that district. District 3 is represented by Frank Baker. A group of mainly South Boston and Dorchester residents...
Comments / 0