postsouth.com
Mattress Mack, gambler, philanthropist, makes Louisiana his sports betting home
"Mattress Mack" made another monster sports bet in Louisiana Monday, this time in conjunction with the opening of the renovated Horseshoe Casino in Westlake next door to Lake Charles, where Caesar's spent hundreds of millions rebuilding and renovating the property after it was destroyed by Hurricane Laura in 2020. Jim...
postsouth.com
Flood watch issued through Wednesday evening; severe weather possible
Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi as a storm system approaches, the National Weather Service announced. Rainfall totals of one to three inches, with locally higher amounts possible, are expected from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, according to forecasters. Impacts include damaging straight-line...
postsouth.com
Davante Lewis becomes Louisiana’s first openly LGBTQ person elected to state government
With his upset win Saturday to the Public Service Commission, Davante Lewis became the first openly LGBTQ person ever elected to a state-level office in Louisiana. He is also the first openly LGBTQ Black person elected in state history. “I think it’s important that our elected officials start to reflect...
postsouth.com
Tom Arceneaux wins mayor of Shreveport
Rep. Tom Arceneaux will be Shreveport's next mayor. Arceneaux defeated Democratic state Senator Greg Tarver with 56 percent of the vote to Tarver's 44 percent in complete, but unofficial returns. In early 2022, Arceneaux announced his intent to run for mayor after serving as a member of Shreveport City Council...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish voters approve all three state constitutional amendments
Voters in Iberville Parish followed suit with voters statewide on approving all three state constitutional amendment propositions. On Amendment 1, which will require U.S. citizen ship to register and vote in Louisiana, 2,562 voters (70 percent) approved, while 1,106 (30 percent) opposed the measures. For Amendment 2, which will require...
postsouth.com
St. Gabriel hosts Yuletide celebration with Christmas tree, Santa Claus
The City of St. Gabriel ushered in the Christmas season with its annual Yuletide celebration Dec. 8. The festivities included a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the City Christmas tree, as well as light displays and other holiday attractions.
postsouth.com
New law prompts 600-plus requests for pre-adoption birth certificates in Louisiana
Since a new law took effect in August, the Louisiana Vital Records Registry has processed more than 500 requests for original birth certificates from adults who were adopted as children. With access to these official documents, they can learn the identity of their birth parents – information that was previously withheld unless adoptees were willing to go through a costly, lengthy court process.
