Homer, LA

Flood watch issued through Wednesday evening; severe weather possible

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible for southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi as a storm system approaches, the National Weather Service announced. Rainfall totals of one to three inches, with locally higher amounts possible, are expected from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, according to forecasters. Impacts include damaging straight-line...
LOUISIANA STATE
Tom Arceneaux wins mayor of Shreveport

Rep. Tom Arceneaux will be Shreveport's next mayor. Arceneaux defeated Democratic state Senator Greg Tarver with 56 percent of the vote to Tarver's 44 percent in complete, but unofficial returns. In early 2022, Arceneaux announced his intent to run for mayor after serving as a member of Shreveport City Council...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Iberville Parish voters approve all three state constitutional amendments

Voters in Iberville Parish followed suit with voters statewide on approving all three state constitutional amendment propositions. On Amendment 1, which will require U.S. citizen ship to register and vote in Louisiana, 2,562 voters (70 percent) approved, while 1,106 (30 percent) opposed the measures. For Amendment 2, which will require...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
New law prompts 600-plus requests for pre-adoption birth certificates in Louisiana

Since a new law took effect in August, the Louisiana Vital Records Registry has processed more than 500 requests for original birth certificates from adults who were adopted as children. With access to these official documents, they can learn the identity of their birth parents – information that was previously withheld unless adoptees were willing to go through a costly, lengthy court process.
LOUISIANA STATE

