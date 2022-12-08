ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Gephardt Daily

St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis. “Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

Family evacuated after house fire in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A family was evacuated after a house fire in St. George that officials said they believe was caused by a wood-burning stove or chimney. Officials said they were first called about the fire on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. They responded to the scene...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Four injured in head-on collision

HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
HURRICANE, UT
mvprogress.com

Museum To Host Christmas With Donkeys

The newly opened Donkey History Museum in Mesquite will be holding its first big public event this weekend and all are invited. The museum’s Christmas with the Donkeys will take place on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 from 1-5 pm at the musem located at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. The...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

Community Calendar December 12-13

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a. relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info:. Special Family Event: 5:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come see. “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Info: 702-507-4080. Virgin...
MESQUITE, NV
Mesquite Local News

New councilmembers sworn in

Mesquite welcomes new City Council Members Pattie Gallo, Paul Wanlass and Karen Fielding. All three were sworn in Dec. 6 in the City Council Chambers.
MESQUITE, NV

