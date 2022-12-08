Read full article on original website
Related
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, December 4
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for December 4.
Fox5 KVVU
2 mail theft suspects arrested after leading police on pursuit in Mesquite
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mail theft investigation led authorities on a car chase in Mesquite Monday night. Police said they arrested Roger Jenkins of Pahrump and Lindsey Sarac of Las Vegas. They were already being investigated for stealing mail, committing fraud and robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint...
8newsnow.com
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
Gephardt Daily
St. George PD: Watch out for ‘Dent Kings’
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — St. George Police are warning about an unusual scam, so-called body men roaming parking lots demanding they repair your chassis. “Aggressive solicitation is a crime!” the department posted on social media Wednesday. “Please share this post and call police if...
kjzz.com
Family evacuated after house fire in St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A family was evacuated after a house fire in St. George that officials said they believe was caused by a wood-burning stove or chimney. Officials said they were first called about the fire on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. They responded to the scene...
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Fire and Rescue Call Log, December 4
Mesquite Fire and Rescue Call Log for December 4.
KSLTV
Four injured in head-on collision
HURRICANE, Utah — Four people were transported to a hospital after a head-on crash Monday. Officer Dan Raddatz with Hurricane City Police Department said the crash occurred on state Route 9, and traffic is limited to one lane in each direction. Raddatz said one car rolled on its side...
mvprogress.com
Museum To Host Christmas With Donkeys
The newly opened Donkey History Museum in Mesquite will be holding its first big public event this weekend and all are invited. The museum’s Christmas with the Donkeys will take place on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 from 1-5 pm at the musem located at 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. The...
Mesquite Local News
Community Calendar December 12-13
Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a. relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info:. Special Family Event: 5:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Come see. “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Info: 702-507-4080. Virgin...
Mesquite Local News
New councilmembers sworn in
Mesquite welcomes new City Council Members Pattie Gallo, Paul Wanlass and Karen Fielding. All three were sworn in Dec. 6 in the City Council Chambers.
