New website touts outgoing Arizona governor Doug Ducey's achievements

By Tom Joyce, Center Square contributor
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) - A new website highlights the accomplishments of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

The website TheDuceyYears.com touts Ducey’s record on the economy, taxes and education, among other aspects of his administration. The Republican has been in office since 2015 and is in his final month as governor of Arizona.

The state experienced the fastest poverty decline in the country, the third-fastest manufacturing employment growth, and the fourth-fastest job growth out of all 50 states, according to the site.

Between 2015 and 2020, Arizona's poverty rate declined from 17.4% to 12.8%, the fastest drop in that stretch, the site says.

With Ducey as governor, the state has seen job growth. It has added more than 496,200 jobs since 2015, including 39,000 manufacturing jobs and 63,000 construction jobs.

Ducey's former Chief of Staff, Daniel Scarpinato, reacted to the site on Twitter, saying that the governor has put the state’s economy in a strong position.

"The economy has undergone transformation,” Scarpinato tweeted . “Jobs are plentiful and major companies have moved here or expanded here, capped by (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)'s recent announcement. Arizona’s economy is on a roll."

The site touts Ducey's support for lower taxes and fewer regulations.

The state eliminated "or improved" more than 3,365 regulations since 2015; the site says this is the equivalent of a $183 million tax cut for businesses.

The site also praises Ducey for reducing the state income tax to a flat 2.5% rate .

On job growth, the site praises Ducey for growing private-sector jobs while reducing public-sector jobs.

Arizona has about 5,000 fewer government employees than it did in December 2014, the month before Ducey took office. These employees serve 536,000 more people than Arizona had in 2014.

One of those pro-growth policies that Ducey enacted was signing the country's first universal occupational licensing recognition bill into law in 2019, the site says. If someone has a work license in a different state, they can use it to work in Arizona.

Shoshanna Weissmann of RStreet Institute praised Governor Ducey for this licensing reform bill and other reforms he has made to the government.

“I've been working with Governor Ducey and his office since 2017,” Weissmann told The Center Square in an email. “His team is impeccable and they operate in such good faith. Maybe that's why he has accomplished so much during his time in office. Notably, his first-of-its-kind universal licensing recognition in 2019 paved the way for about 20 states to follow his lead and make it easier for people to move to the state and work. He's also done quite a bit in the way of telehealth, education reform, lobbying reform (stopping state government from hiring lobbyists to... lobby other entities in the state), and more. His leadership will be missed in Arizona and he leaves big shoes to fill.”

Weissmann added that Ducey is open to disagreement and wants to hear different perspectives.

“Maybe most importantly, while I often agreed with him, it wasn't always the case,” Weissmann wrote. “And when I disagreed, he encouraged me to discuss matters with him and his team. I could also share my views publicly. He once even chided me for not disagreeing with him enough. His approach is what we should wish for in all leaders.”

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, will take over as the state's governor early next month.

