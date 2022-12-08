Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
WEAR
Pensacola Choral Society hosts 6th Annual Holiday Singalong
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 150 people packed the Rex Theatre in Downtown Pensacola Sunday night to help spread the Christmas spirit. It was the Choral Society of Pensacola's 6th annual holiday sing along in partnership with Generation Church. The audience was invited to use their vocal skills and participate....
Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game
Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
WEAR
Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
Louisiana woman ensures Christmas for terminally-ill best friend’s family
Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WEAR
40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
WEAR
Pensacola mother turns tragedy into effort to bring joy to others
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is turning her unimaginable sorrow into an effort to bring joy to others. Taxie Lambert is off and running with Project Formal. "Her formal event, last formal event, was her fifth grade graduation," Lambert said. "I can remember going and shopping for that Sunday school dress. It was important for her to look her best."
What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
WEAR
Pete Shinnick resigns as UWF football coach to take same position with Towson
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pete Shinnick has resigned as the University of West Florida head football coach to accept the same position with Towson University. Shinnick spent the past eight years at UWF, building the program from the ground up beginning in 2014. He compiled a 56-21 record in six seasons,...
Zaxby’s Player of Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland WR
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year! Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The 2025 […]
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
WEAR
Purchase wreaths for headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Kiwanis of Big Lagoon is getting ready for Wreaths Across America Day this upcoming Saturday. Monday morning, Kiwanis members told WEAR News they have 27,000 wreaths to place on headstones at Barrancas National Cemetery. But they need the public's help to cover the many other headstones...
Derrick Dearman: Man murders 6 people in Citronelle with an axe
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in an abusive relationship runs from her former boyfriend. She moves in with her brother and his family. Nobody knew what the ex-boyfriend was capable of until that fateful night in August 2016. This is the story of Derrick Dearman. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes […]
WEAR
4 Pensacola Beach lifeguards recognized for saving beachgoer's life
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a beachgoer's life back in October. Taylor Busbee, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Morgan, and Kelly Kennedy were recognized for responding to the beachgoer who was experiencing a "life-threatening medical emergency" back on Oct. 8.
WEAR
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
WALA-TV FOX10
Dumas Wesley Community Center helps to grant Christmas wishes with annual toy store
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With Christmas a little over two weeks away, Dumas Wesley Community Center is helping parents in need shop for toys. Christmas shopping can be a stressful time for some families, especially when the price of a lot of goods has gone up this year. Dumas Wesley...
PHOTOS: Thieves steal Nativity Jesus, leave behind tombstone
Police want to know who stole from the Nativity scene decorating a Liberty Road man's home, replacing the baby Jesus with a symbol of death.
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
Comments / 1