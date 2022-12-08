ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WEAR

Pensacola Choral Society hosts 6th Annual Holiday Singalong

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 150 people packed the Rex Theatre in Downtown Pensacola Sunday night to help spread the Christmas spirit. It was the Choral Society of Pensacola's 6th annual holiday sing along in partnership with Generation Church. The audience was invited to use their vocal skills and participate....
PENSACOLA, FL
WJTV 12

Local Student-Athletes Shine in MS-AL All-Star Game

Local high school student-athletes put on a show Saturday in Mobile, Alabama during the 2022 Mississippi vs. Alabama high school football all-star game. Raleigh senior athlete Suntarine Perkins was named Mississippi MVP after a performance including 10 tackles (of the Magnolia State’s 40 total, meaning Perking had one of every four tackles), nine of them […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Christmas Zoobilee kicks off it's opening day at the Gulf Breeze Zoo

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Gulf Breeze Zoo is kicking off it's Christmas Zoobilee this weekend. The zoo will have winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, a candy cane market full of gifts, sights, smells, and tastes of the season. It'll also including unique gifts from local artists...
GULF BREEZE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAR

40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola mother turns tragedy into effort to bring joy to others

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is turning her unimaginable sorrow into an effort to bring joy to others. Taxie Lambert is off and running with Project Formal. "Her formal event, last formal event, was her fifth grade graduation," Lambert said. "I can remember going and shopping for that Sunday school dress. It was important for her to look her best."
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

What will be open, closed on Dec. 26 in Mobile?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost Christmas time and this year Christmas falls on a Sunday. Because of this, the federal holiday that is observed will be on Monday, Dec. 26. All federal offices will be closed, while other businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can expect to be opened […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Zaxby’s Player of Year: Ryan Williams, Saraland WR

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Saraland High School wide receiver Ryan Williams on being named WKRG 2022 Zaxby’s Player of the Year! Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The 2025 […]
SARALAND, AL
WEAR

4 Pensacola Beach lifeguards recognized for saving beachgoer's life

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a beachgoer's life back in October. Taylor Busbee, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Morgan, and Kelly Kennedy were recognized for responding to the beachgoer who was experiencing a "life-threatening medical emergency" back on Oct. 8.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Endangered missing person found: ECSO

UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman.  ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

