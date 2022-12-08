PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola mother is turning her unimaginable sorrow into an effort to bring joy to others. Taxie Lambert is off and running with Project Formal. "Her formal event, last formal event, was her fifth grade graduation," Lambert said. "I can remember going and shopping for that Sunday school dress. It was important for her to look her best."

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO