ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Walker Kessler had a block party versus the Warriors in his first career start

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpODh_0jcALRre00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Kessler registered his third double-double of the season on Wednesday and helped the Utah Jazz post a one-point win over the Golden State Warriors.

Kessler produced 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and one assist in his first career start in 24 minutes of action. He hauled in four offensive rebounds and finished by converting 5-of-6 attempts from the field.

The Jazz opted to start Kessler with Lauri Markkanen out of the lineup due to an illness. He once again proved dominant in the paint on both ends of the court, especially on defense. His five blocks tied a season-high as he helped alter several other shots.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently pointed out that Kessler has improved as a shot blocker over the first quarter of the season. Kessler, Hardy explained, is using his body better and forcing opponents to shoot over him while limiting his fouls in those situations.

The 22nd pick is averaging six points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 76.3% shooting from the field in 24 games. He leads the rookie class in blocks and is seventh among all players in the NBA. He had the third-most blocks (30) through the first 20 games by a Jazz rookie.

Kessler is emerging as one of the most productive rookies this season with the Jazz. He seemingly plays his role well and does a lot of things that may not show up on the box score. That ability is proving extremely valuable for the team to this point of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mattress Mack’s latest bet is $2.5 to win $22 million on Houston claiming college basketball’s national championship

Mack wasn’t done hammering Houston to win the Final Four. Or should we say, of course Mack wasn’t done betting on the Cougars. Already in for $1.5 million this March, the furniture salesman made another huge wager on Houston—nearly doubling his stake in the process. Mack laid down another $1 million on Houston at +800, becoming the first person the place a bet at the new Caesar’s Sportsbook inside the Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino of Louisiana.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

LSU sophomore safety Derrick Davis Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal. Davis was considered the No. 1 safety in the nation coming out of high school in 2021 by ESPN. He played at Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Davis committed to LSU over Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Georgia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy