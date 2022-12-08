Walker Kessler had a block party versus the Warriors in his first career start

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Kessler registered his third double-double of the season on Wednesday and helped the Utah Jazz post a one-point win over the Golden State Warriors.

Kessler produced 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, five blocked shots and one assist in his first career start in 24 minutes of action. He hauled in four offensive rebounds and finished by converting 5-of-6 attempts from the field.

The Jazz opted to start Kessler with Lauri Markkanen out of the lineup due to an illness. He once again proved dominant in the paint on both ends of the court, especially on defense. His five blocks tied a season-high as he helped alter several other shots.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy recently pointed out that Kessler has improved as a shot blocker over the first quarter of the season. Kessler, Hardy explained, is using his body better and forcing opponents to shoot over him while limiting his fouls in those situations.

The 22nd pick is averaging six points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on 76.3% shooting from the field in 24 games. He leads the rookie class in blocks and is seventh among all players in the NBA. He had the third-most blocks (30) through the first 20 games by a Jazz rookie.

Kessler is emerging as one of the most productive rookies this season with the Jazz. He seemingly plays his role well and does a lot of things that may not show up on the box score. That ability is proving extremely valuable for the team to this point of the season.