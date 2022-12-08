ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look at New Episodes of 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series'

 5 days ago
Apple TV+ is releasing new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.”

The new episodes feature big names like Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, and the cast of “For All Mankind” singing while sharing a car.

Earlier this year, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” won Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series at the Emmys for the fifth consecutive time.

Check out a new promo for the series!

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” returns December 9.

