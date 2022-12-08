Read full article on original website
Hat trick gives Capitals captain Ovechkin 800 career goals
Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, 37, scored the 800th goal of his memorable career on Tuesday night, part of a hat-trick performance in the resurgent Capitals' game against the last-place Blackhawks in Chicago.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles, Sixers partner with REFORM Alliance to surprise kids
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly three dozen kids who are facing the season with a parent behind bars got a chance to set aside their stress Tuesday for a short time and hang out with the Eagles. It's thanks to a partnership between the Eagles and Sixers.On Tuesday afternoon, 35 area kids who've been negatively impacted by a probation system that has seen at least one of their parents incarcerated due to technical probation violations were given a chance to relax for a few hours.They hung out with the 12-1 Eagles at the NovaCare Complex and had a Q&A with Sixers...
Green scores 26, Rockets beat slumping Suns in Silas' return
Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as the Houston Rockets never trailed in a 111-97 win over the slumping Phoenix Suns
