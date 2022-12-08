PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly three dozen kids who are facing the season with a parent behind bars got a chance to set aside their stress Tuesday for a short time and hang out with the Eagles. It's thanks to a partnership between the Eagles and Sixers.On Tuesday afternoon, 35 area kids who've been negatively impacted by a probation system that has seen at least one of their parents incarcerated due to technical probation violations were given a chance to relax for a few hours.They hung out with the 12-1 Eagles at the NovaCare Complex and had a Q&A with Sixers...

