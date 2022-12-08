ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Philly

Eagles, Sixers partner with REFORM Alliance to surprise kids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nearly three dozen kids who are facing the season with a parent behind bars got a chance to set aside their stress Tuesday for a short time and hang out with the Eagles. It's thanks to a partnership between the Eagles and Sixers.On Tuesday afternoon, 35 area kids who've been negatively impacted by a probation system that has seen at least one of their parents incarcerated due to technical probation violations were given a chance to relax for a few hours.They hung out with the 12-1 Eagles at the NovaCare Complex and had a Q&A with Sixers...
