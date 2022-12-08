Read full article on original website
Related
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
Former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Once a peach, always a peach! The Real Housewives of Atlanta has said goodbye to a few cast members since its Bravo debut in 2008 — but there’s always a chance they could return. For instance, original RHOA star NeNe Leakes left the show in season 7 before rejoining the cast in 2018. “It’s been a […]
The Proud Family Cast Praises Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Family Halloween Costume: 'Super Fabulous'
In a conversation with Vulture, the cast of The Proud Family opened up about what it was like to see Beyoncé's family take on the characters The Proud Family cast was definitely made proud by the Carter family's Halloween costume. In a sitdown with Vulture, the cast of the Disney+ reboot opened up about what it was like to have Beyoncé's family take on the characters this past Halloween. Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in both the original series and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, revealed...
Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo
Real Housewives of Potomac is one of my favorite franchises. This season, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are fighting again. And Mia Thornton is in the middle of the drama. In February 2022, Mia shared via Instagram that she needed to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center for testing. “I’ve been in and out of […] The post Real Housewives Of Potomac Fans Slammed Robyn Dixon After She Clashed With Wendy Osefo appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details
After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
TODAY.com
Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin and daughters are goth-chic at premiere of witchy new series
Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna coordinated with their daughters, Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin, and sported gothic-chic looks as they walked the red carpet at a recent Los Angeles premiere. The family of four dressed in all black while attending the Dec. 7 premiere of Hamlin’s upcoming AMC...
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces baby number two with husband Brad James
Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam announced she's pregnant with her second child. She and husband Brad James are having their first child together.
bravotv.com
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot in style over the weekend.
urbanbellemag.com
RHOP Recap: Wendy Apologizes to Robyn + Ashley Breaks Down
On the recent episode of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” the ladies return from their chaotic time in Miami. Robyn has mixed feelings about her friendly moment in the club with Wendy. She’s not sure that Wendy is being genuine. Things just got really nasty between them. Interestingly enough, Wendy apologizes to Robyn for hurting her. Robyn also apologizes. And it seems as if the women may now be able to move forward.
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.
Popculture
'RHOA' Alum Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis Talk OWN's 'The Christmas Fumble,' Black Excellence, and More (Exclusive)
OWN is joining the ranks of Lifetime's "It's a Wonderful Life" and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" programming and creating their own original programming for viewers of color this holiday season. This year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eve Marcille stars as the "queen of crisis management" Nicole Barnes, who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro-footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies – played by Devale Ellis. Davis' network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. But his ex, Barnes, fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once a couple, which represents a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.
Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021 Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight. "I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch...
Popculture
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Calls 'America's Test Kitchen' Hosting With Daughter Monaco by Her Side the 'Best Feeling' (Exclusive)
Jeannie Mai Jenkins had daughter Monaco cheering her on from the dressing room as she kept things hot in the kitchen on Amazon Freevee's new series, America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation. Ahead of the Dec. 9 premiere of the 10-episode series, Jenkins opened up to PopCulture.com about how inspiring it was having her daughter, now 11 months old, by her side the whole time.
Comments / 0