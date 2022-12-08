OWN is joining the ranks of Lifetime's "It's a Wonderful Life" and Hallmark's "Countdown to Christmas" programming and creating their own original programming for viewers of color this holiday season. This year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eve Marcille stars as the "queen of crisis management" Nicole Barnes, who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she's asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro-footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies – played by Devale Ellis. Davis' network contract isn't going to be renewed because of a violation going back to his college days. But his ex, Barnes, fails to disclose that she and Jordan were once a couple, which represents a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole's efforts to rehabilitate Jordan's image are constantly undermined by Jordan's shallow entertainment reporter fiancée.

