Research shows that "it’s not how much conflict you have but how you work through that conflict that makes the difference" Have you heard of the relationship guru John Gottman? If you haven’t, check him out! He has a lot of books, published research, and in-person workshops built to improve your marriage. What makes him different than all the others? Well, he can predict whether or not a couple is going to divorce with over 90% accuracy just by observing them discuss a conflict! Crazy. This is from his long-term studies and observations of couples. We have learned so much from his in-depth research. He taught us that couples relate the same over time, meaning we are very predictable in the way we approach each other and that doesn’t change much throughout our marriage. He also found that couples usually have conflicts about the SAME issues throughout the whole course of their marriage. He discovered that couples often discuss unresolvable perpetual problems and these come up over and over throughout a marriage making up 69% of the conflicts we have.

5 DAYS AGO