Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Prime Indicator of Divorce
The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.
A therapist who believes cheating can transform a relationship shares his 7-step process for healing couples after an affair
A therapist noticed couples wanted actionable steps after an affair, so Dr. Talal Alsaleem developed Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy.
Boundaries In Relationships
In every romantic relationship, it is important to establish healthy boundaries to create a lasting, loving bond. By definition, a boundary is a line that delineates one person's territory from another's. In a relationship, boundaries help to define each person's individual needs, wants, and limits.
Opinion: Signs Codependency Is Affecting Romantic Relationships
Yet another relationship bit the dust. I was tired. I was sad. I was exhausted. Over a decade of dating, every relationship had ended in flames. A lightbulb went off in my head as I realized there had to be something that I was doing wrong because the same outcome kept repeating itself.
msn.com
When older couples break up, it’s not always about conflict. There’s something else going on.
As couples age, they’re less likely to split up. Every decade of marriage makes you less likely to divorce. Still, older people do not necessarily experience a till-death-do-us-part love fest. America’s divorce rate among ages 25-39 is 24 per 1,000 individuals. It slowly drops from there: Those between 40-49...
Phys.org
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Odds of Your Relationship Getting Better in Time?
Wouldn't it be great if people could predict the future of their relationship's stability?. Researchers answer this key question by examining stability as a function of age and relationship length. The dynamics of most relationships tended not to change over time, but there are ways to make yours work in...
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Breakups Always Hurt, but You Can Shorten the Suffering
“How to Build a Life” is a column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Literature is full of brutally jilted lovers and cruelly broken hearts, whether Anna Karenina’s...
Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
studyfinds.org
Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression
CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Attachment Anxiety Messing With Your Memory?
A new study uncovered that anxiously attached individuals falsify memories far more than the average person. People with anxious attachment styles are also more likely to get facts wrong about everyday social situations. Researchers suggested that moving toward a more secure attachment style can positively affect memory processes. A new...
FireRescue1
3 tips for first responder spouses to maintain a happy marriage
Research shows that "it’s not how much conflict you have but how you work through that conflict that makes the difference" Have you heard of the relationship guru John Gottman? If you haven’t, check him out! He has a lot of books, published research, and in-person workshops built to improve your marriage. What makes him different than all the others? Well, he can predict whether or not a couple is going to divorce with over 90% accuracy just by observing them discuss a conflict! Crazy. This is from his long-term studies and observations of couples. We have learned so much from his in-depth research. He taught us that couples relate the same over time, meaning we are very predictable in the way we approach each other and that doesn’t change much throughout our marriage. He also found that couples usually have conflicts about the SAME issues throughout the whole course of their marriage. He discovered that couples often discuss unresolvable perpetual problems and these come up over and over throughout a marriage making up 69% of the conflicts we have.
