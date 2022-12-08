Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWest Orange, NJ
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 8th-Overall Pick
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games. However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days. On Tuesday morning, Shams...
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
NBA Analyst Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Should Be In The GOAT Debate With Michael Jordan And LeBron James
The NBA has one of the most commonly contested GOAT debates of perhaps any major sports league. Most fans claim and recognize Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time, but the support for LeBron James' case continues to grow. The debate is now often between those two superstars, which is perhaps excluding some other deserving candidates.
Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks talked Patrick Beverley trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are not being quiet about their pursuit of more shooters to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have already shaken up their rotation after a pedestrian 14-13 start to the season. Could these two big-market teams get together for an in-season trade?
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets
The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio
The latest ugly example came Monday, when they trailed the Spurs by 19 points in the third quarter, before rallying to lose by a 112-111 count. They had their chances, but a Donovan Mitchell layup was swatted away, and a Darius Garland 3-pointer missed. Before any of that, Evan Mobley clanked a free throw that would’ve tied the game.
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
LeBron James Says He Won't Cry When He Breaks The Scoring Record But Will If He Wins A Championship
LeBron James is one of the best players that the game of basketball has ever seen. He has already scrawled his name all over the history books over his 20-year career and is about to put the cherry on top of it by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, unseating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the record.
Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
CHICAGO — (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third.
LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan
LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
