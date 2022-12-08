ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Batavia man charged with producing, possessing child pornography

By Megan Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UwEIl_0jcAIVHv00
Batavia man charged with producing, possessing child pornography Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 74-year-old Batavia man is facing charges of producing and possessing child pornography, officials said.

James K. Anderson, of the 1300 block of Spencer Lane, has been charged with 21 counts of manufacturing child pornography, 24 counts of possessing child pornography, 21 counts of unauthorized video recording of a victim and four counts of possessing child pornography still images, officials from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Anderson, who is formerly of Campton Hills, created multiple unauthorized video recordings of nude or partially clothed children younger than 18 years old prior to March 15, 2021, prosecutors said.

Anderson’s bail was set at $250,000. He is due back in court on Jan. 13, 2023.

The case was investigated by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office Child Exploitation Unit with assistance from the Campton Hills Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, officials said.

mejones@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy