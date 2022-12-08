ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Banderas says a fifth installment of ‘Shrek is probably coming back’

By Shirley Gómez
 5 days ago

Antonio Banderas lends his voice in the upcoming Puss in Boots: The Last Wish film. According to the Spanish actor, the animated feline character might return to the big screen in a fifth Shrek movie.

As reported by Deadline , Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the fifth time that Banderas has been cast. “I’ve been with this cat for almost 20 years,” he said. “The first time I did Puss In Boots , I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back.”

Actor Antonio Banderas (2R) poses with the cast members Kimberley Walsh and Nigel Lindsay of ‘Shrek The Musical’ at a photocall to promote his new film ‘Puss In Boots’ at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on November 24, 2011 in London, England.

The publication informed that rumors of a fifth Shrek movie began circulating years ago, assuring a 2019 release. However, the alleged film hasn’t been released, and there has been no news until now.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish premieres in theaters on December 21 and stars other Hispanic powerhouses and Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek Pinault as Kitty Softpaws

Salma Hayek arrives at the “Puss in Boots” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Entertainment Quarter on November 27, 2011 in Sydney, Australia.

According to Deadline , Harvey Guillén will make his franchise debut as Perro. In addition, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Wagner Moura, Ray Winstone, John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez , and Samson Kayo will complete the Latino-packed cast.

The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots “as he discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll.” The film has Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado as director and co-director. Mark Swift will produce, while Chris Meledandri will executive produce.

