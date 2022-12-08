Why Charlize Theron thinks Kim Kardashian has more power in Hollywood than Meryl Streep

Charlize Theron is talking about the many changes she has noticed in the entertainment industry, explaining that the “market is different today” and there is another level of fame that the viewers are looking for.The 47-year-old Hollywood actress went on to explain that the relevance among many talented A-list movie stars is different, now that reality television and social media has entered the industry.“We are living in a time of reality television, and God knows I love me some reality TV,” she said. “So, the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents - and not in a negative way because I watch everything that she does - has way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does. And that’s just the truth. They have very different skills, but if you were Kim Kardashian, you’d probably get way more off the ground.”This is not the first time Hollywood stars share their thoughts about the way social media platforms and reality TV have become a way to launch many successful careers in the entertainment business. Charlize went on to talk about other aspects of her life, including how she manages to work in acting and production, while being a mom to two children, August and Jackson.

Charlize went on to talk about other aspects of her life, including how she manages to work in acting and production, while being a mom to two children, August and Jackson.

“It’s my life and I want to participate in it... I love being a mom more than I like being an actor or a producer. And I never thought I would say that. If somebody said to me tomorrow, ‘You can’t do both,’ would I be sad to give up acting? Of course. But it would be a no-brainer for me,” she said.

