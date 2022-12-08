ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos

A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SAN MARCOS, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified

A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Non-fatal officer involved shooting in Anaheim

An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 900 block of S. Sherrill Street. As police personnel arrived to the area, a confrontation occurred between an 18-year-old male, and an Anaheim officer at the intersection of S. Sherrill Street and Ball Road. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the male suspect was struck at least once by police gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by responding Anaheim officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue before being taken to a local area hospital for further treatment. The suspect remains hospitalized in stable condition. A gun, believed to belong to the suspect was located at the scene. The Anaheim police officer was uninjured.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother

A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year

Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in possible gang-related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday. Officers...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son

A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle

A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two DUI checkpoints are set

If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Key News Network

1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase

SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

