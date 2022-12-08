Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Search warrants served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana; nine arrests are made during week-long operation
Search warrants were served at 10 locations, including one in Fontana, and a total of nine persons were arrested during a week-long targeted crime suppression effort in the Inland Empire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Between Dec. 3 and Dec. 9, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department’s...
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Driver Killed in Wreck on Route 78 in San Marcos
A driver was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Collision with Fire Engine Identified
A motorist killed when his sedan crashed into a fire engine stopped because of a separate accident on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as an 18-year-old Fontana man. Anthony Bouslaiby was fatally injured about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, roughly a half-mile west...
oc-breeze.com
Non-fatal officer involved shooting in Anaheim
An Anaheim police officer responding to a nearby call of shots fired at a house party, has shot an 18-year-old man. A gun was recovered at the shooting scene. On Friday, December 2, 2022, at about 10:25 p.m., Anaheim PD received a call of shots fired at a large house party in the 900 block of S. Sherrill Street. As police personnel arrived to the area, a confrontation occurred between an 18-year-old male, and an Anaheim officer at the intersection of S. Sherrill Street and Ball Road. An officer-involved shooting occurred and the male suspect was struck at least once by police gunfire. The suspect was treated at the scene by responding Anaheim officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue before being taken to a local area hospital for further treatment. The suspect remains hospitalized in stable condition. A gun, believed to belong to the suspect was located at the scene. The Anaheim police officer was uninjured.
Police searching for suspects who gunned down young Santa Ana Mother
A Santa Ana woman died five days after she was shot in what police believe may have been a gang-related shooting targeting two juveniles.Santa Ana Police responded to a shooting reported on the 1400 block of S. Cypress St. at 4:27 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.Officers found a woman in the parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. with a gunshot wound to her upper torso, according to the Santa Ana Police Dept.Orange County Fire paramedics treated the woman at the scene before she was hospitalized in critical condition.The woman, identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Refugio Mora,...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove Police Chief to retire at end of year
Garden Grove Police Chief Tom DaRé has notified Garden Grove City Manager Scott Stiles of his decision to retire from the City of Garden Grove, after 32 years of service, three and-a-half-years as police chief. His official retirement date is December 31, 2022. “It has been an honor and...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in possible gang-related shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday. Officers...
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle
A 46-year-old man was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 9 at about 4:06 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a traffic stop on Ronnie Evans, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, for a vehicle code violation in the area of Hellman Avenue and San Bernardino Road.
orangecountytribune.com
Two DUI checkpoints are set
If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
1 Trapped, 1 Ejected in Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were critically injured in a traffic collision in the city of Lancaster Saturday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of a traffic collision around 10:13 p.m., Dec. 10, with persons trapped and at least one person ejected from a vehicle at the intersection of East Avenue K and 15th Street East.
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Tagger Allegedly Spray Painting Gang Symbols Fatally Shot Outside Oceanside Park
An unidentified man was shot and killed late Friday afternoon while spray painting what appeared to be gang symbols on a wall outside Joe Balderrama Park in Oceanside. Several 911 callers reported seeing the tagging incident underway in the 700 block of San Diego Street shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.
