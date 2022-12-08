Read full article on original website
Related
UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy
Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
Meditation Only Cannot Still The Mind
Let’s be honest: Overthinking is unpleasant. Tree under purple skyPhoto byPhoto by Marek Piwnicki on UnsplashonUnsplash. We’re busy enough every day. We have responsibilities, stuff to take care of and when we don’t, people need us.
The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation
You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
Body Am I by Moheb Costandi review – the new science of self-consciousness
Moheb Costandi’s title is taken from Nietzsche’s philosophical masterpiece Thus Spoke Zarathustra: “The awakened and knowing say: body am I entirely, and nothing more; and soul is only the name for something about the body.” The radical rejection of mind-body dualism expressed in this sentence is shared today by most neuroscientists, who believe that the mind is a product of the brain. Indeed, this “neurocentric” view has been widely accepted and, writes Costandi, “the idea that we are our brains is now firmly established”.
disruptmagazine.com
Founder of Yhorlife Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez Takes a Holistic Approach to Health and Wellness
As the popular saying goes, “health is wealth.” However, in the world today, filled with personal struggles intertwined with the rising global crisis, it is easy for anyone to get overwhelmed and neglect their overall health. Cognizant of this, Yhorlife stands as a haven, guiding individuals on a holistic wellness journey for the mind, body, and soul while providing a solid community for personal motivation, coaching, and lasting positivity.
The Influence of Nature on Your Thought Processes
In this article, we'll explore the influence of nature on your thought processes. We'll discuss how being in nature can improve your focus and concentration, and how it can help reduce stress and anxiety. We'll also look at how nature can inspire creativity and provide a sense of calm.
MedicalXpress
Study explores how 'me-time' affects social interaction
Although many emerging adults find social interactions enjoyable on days with increased time alone, those who seek solitude as an escape from stress or unpleasant social circumstances may not, according to the results of a new study by University at Buffalo researchers. Previous research suggests that spending too much time...
How To Discipline A Stubborn Child
Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
Comments / 0