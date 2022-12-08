ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

WGME

Former Skowhegan player named America East Rookie of the Week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Congratulations to University of Maine freshman Jaycie Christopher, who's been named America East Rookie of the Week. The former Skowhegan star averaged over 14 points and five rebounds a game for the Black Bears last week, including a career high 26 points against Army Sunday, helping the Black Bears to an 88-60 win.
ORONO, ME
lcnme.com

Too Young to Drive on the Road, Jefferson Teen Tearing Up the Dirt Track in Truck Pulling

Sammy Chapman does not have a driver’s license, but that hasn’t stopped the 15-year-old Jefferson youth from tearing up the dirt track in truck pulling. He won 12 races this past summer, including 10 in a row, to win the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association’s points series. He is the youngest puller in the truck class and has beaten out many a seasoned veteran.
JEFFERSON, ME
WPRI 12 News

4 college students killed in Maine crash

CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Four MMA students killed in early morning crash

CASTINE (WGME) - Police say four students at Maine Maritime Academy are dead after an early morning crash in Downeast Maine. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven Maine Maritime Academy students inside was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
Seacoast Current

4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash

Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
TURNER, ME
WGME

Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
PEABODY, MA
mainebiz.biz

Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry

Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Liberal Civil War Erupts Over $70,000 Brunswick Mural Not Being “Inclusive” Enough

Liberals in Brunswick are going to war with one another over a $70,000 painting that’s going to end up on the side of the Fort Andross Mill. Although the painting — “Many Stitches Hold Up the Sky,” by two Hallowell artists — is your standard left-wing virtue-signaling “art” that has replaced what we used to know as art, a Bowdoin College professor started a petition complaining about the mural because it’s not “inclusive” enough.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q106.5

Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?

This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME

