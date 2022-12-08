Read full article on original website
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
A new voluntary code of practice for app store operators and developers will ask them to boost security and privacy to better protect users, the Government has said.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) said the new measures would include requirements for those who sign up for it to have a reporting process for experts to flag issues and ensure security updates are properly highlighted to users, among other measures.It said it would work with major firms including both Apple and Google – the two biggest app store operators – to support the implementation of the code over...
SSM Smart Square on Mobile phones
There are tons of different tools and portals that are appearing and this helps numerous businesses in keeping up with their records. Therefore, SMM or Smart Square is a software that is mainly used for staffing planning so that they can be at the top of the competition. Forecasted data is the main element within a business because most of the data they observe is always going to be forecasted. There are tons of ways how businesses can get along doing forecasted data. One thing that is the biggest downfall is that the forecast cannot be reliable.
Google's other big navigation app, Waze, is coming to Android Automotive. Today the company announced the move on the Waze blog, saying, "The new dedicated Waze app for cars brings the best of Waze real-time navigation, routing and alerts feature[s] right in the car’s display. When you drive, you can experience safer and more convenient journeys while eliminating the hassle of using a smartphone."
Google has launched its annual Year in Search for 2022, now with local search trends.
Google to merge mapping service Waze with maps products teams
Google said on Thursday it will merge teams working on mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps, effective Dec. 9, in a bid to consolidate processes.
According to a recent report by Electrek, Tesla alerted the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that it will be introducing a new radar early next year. The publication writes that this may be cause for concern related to Tesla's Full Self-Driving hardware suite, which could potentially require updating in the future.
T-Mobile released a new study Wednesday that touts the progress of its T-Mobile Home Internet with consumers but also speaks to the greater impact of 5G fixed wireless (including competitor Verizon 5G Home Internet) on getting more people connected across the US. Leaning on its proprietary data and info from...
