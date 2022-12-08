Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Sr. Throws Cold Water On Devin Haney Showdown, Wants His Son To Focus On Titles
Bill and Devin Haney have done their absolute best to poke and antagonize both Teofimo Lopez and Teofimo Lopez Sr. Ultimately, the endgame for team Haney is to lure the Lopez’s into a mouthwatering showdown at some point in 2023. Of course, long before the Haney’s began pushing their...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing takeaways: The dance resumes for Crawford and Spence while Teofimo Lopez loses his magic
Terence Crawford added another title defense to his resume, while Josh Warrington lost his title and Teofimo Lopez is still looking for answers.
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
Boxing Insider
Michael Conlan Scores First Round Stoppage Against Karim Guerfi
Michael Conlan impressed a hometown crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday by topping Karim Guerfi in the very first round. This was basically a story of body work as the southpaw Conlan crunched Guerfi to the body repeatedly, leading the Frenchman to stumble towards the ropes. Going low, then high, Conlan unleashed a fusillade, subsequently sending Guerfi to the mat as the referee stepped in and stopped the fight.
Boxing Insider
Let’s Hold Off On Dismissing Teofimo Lopez So Quickly
Teofimo Lopez did not have a great night for himself on Saturday. Fighting in front of a hometown Madison Square Garden crowd, the former lightweight king faced the underrated Sandor Martin, who didn’t make things easy for him. Lopez earned a split decision win from the judges, but there are those who felt he should have lost the fight – and they seem to be quite a few in number. The truth is, I felt Lopez won, but wouldn’t have been shocked or upset had Martin scored another shocking upset (this is the guy who defeated Mikey Garcia, after all).
Boxing Insider
Teofimo Lopez Survives Close Fight With Sandor Martin
Former lightweight kingpin Teofimo Lopez engaged in his second junior welterweight fight on Saturday night, as he faced Sandor Martin in a scheduled ten rounder at Madison Square Garden. The Lopez-Martin bout was the main event of a card aired live by ESPN. Lopez answered the opening bell by coming...
realcombatmedia.com
MANNY PACQUIAO RETURNS TODAY FOR AN EXHIBITION AT MIDDLEWEIGHT – WEIGH-IN VIDEO
Seoul, South Korea (December 10th, 2022)– Southpaw Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 knockouts, General Santos Sur, Philippines, age 43, a former eight-division world champion, 16 months retired since losing a decision to Yordnies Ugas in August 2021, will fight an exhibition on Sunday, December 11, 2022, against South Korean middleweight Southpaw MMA fighter and YouTuber DK Yoo, also age 43, of Seoul, South, Korea.
The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings
The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
After the fight: Teofimo Lopez questions his future
Teofimo Lopez leaves Heisman Trophy Night with a split decision victory over Sandor Martin. It was all set up to be a big night as Top Rank hosted a stacked card of future stars following the Heisman Award Ceremony, but the main event ended up asking more questions than answering them. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (18-1) headlined the card by facing the tricky Sandor Martin (40-3). The 29-year-old Martin replaced Jose Pedraza (29-4-1) but was most famously known for pulling the upset victory over former champion Mikey Garcia (40-2).
worldboxingnews.net
‘Small’ Oleksandr Usyk is the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman
Oleksandr Usyk continually gets called “small” for the heavyweight division despite being the same size as ‘Big’ George Foreman during his first run. The Ukrainian recently traveled to London and picked up his WBN Fighter of the Year Award for 2022. He is now a fully-fledged top-division campaigner.
ng-sportingnews.com
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo result: Legendary former world champion proves too strong in exhibition bout
To go along with a busy weekend in the combat sports world, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time since August 2021, securing the unanimous decision victory over DK Yoo in an exhibition bout. Held at the Korea International Exhibition Center, the 43-year-old proved far too strong...
