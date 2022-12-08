ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

WKTV

Rome man arrested for allegedly, intentionally setting wreath on fire inside church

ROME, N.Y. -- Anton Souzadelima, 23, of Rome was arrested on Dec. 11 for allegedly, intentionally, setting a wreath on fire inside the First United Methodist Church. The Rome Police Department along with the Rome Fire Department arrived at the church where they found the fire was on the top floor of the building. The wreath resting on a card table, was in flames. Firefighters then determined the fire had been set intentionally.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica man facing animal cruelty charges following horse neglect investigation in Schuyler

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing animal cruelty charges after one dead horse and five neglected others were found last week on a property he rents in Schuyler. Derek W. Roberts, 41, was charged with six counts of failure to provide proper sustenance to an animal and one count of improper disposal of a dead animal following an investigation by New York State Police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Four-unit apartment fire in Ilion declared accidental

ILION, N.Y. -- State Fire Investigators have ruled an Ilion fire accidental. Flames first broke out on the four-unit apartment building on East Clark Street back on Nov. 21. From there the fire spread to a single-family home next door. 13 people were displaced due to the fire and unfortunately,...
ILION, NY
WIBX 950

Woman Found in Road Who Later Died Investigated as Homicide

Oneida County's District Attorney says the case of a woman who died after being found lying severely injured on a Chadwicks street, is being investigated as a homicide. "I'm not saying it's a homicide," said DA Scott McNamara. "But it's being investigated as a homicide. What that means is we're treating it as we don't know what caused her death and we're looking into it," he told WIBX's First News with Keeler. McNamara added that there were some "unique things that happened during and then after she was found in the road, that make us look into this case."
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Inlet man arrested after allegedly breaking victims arm during domestic dispute

INLET, N.Y. -- 32-year-old Sidney Payne III of Inlet was arrested on Dec. 11, following two domestic disputes, one of which resulted in the victim's arm being broken. The first dispute occurred on Thanksgiving Day when the victim's arms were allegedly pulled behind her back by Payne and one was broken during the incident. The second dispute occurred on Dec. 10 which is when police learned of the first incident.
INLET, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam

On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Lee Center man charged with multiple drug-related felonies

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reports that a man from Lee Center has been arrested after allegedly being found with a firearm and over 66 grams of meth during a traffic stop in Oneida on December 7th. Around 8:42 on Wednesday, officers pulled over a...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fire destroys DPW building in Camden; most equipment lost

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A fire broke out at the Camden Department of Public Works building on 3rd Street Tuesday morning. The building was quickly engulfed by flames and black smoke could be seen for miles. Several departments were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m., including Camden, Florence,...
CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

