FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Dance Theater of Harlem in Houston: Houston Dance Students Learn From Ballet RoyaltyMae A.Houston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: The Light Park
KATY, Texas — Driving to see Christmas lights looks a little different at The Light Park. "Christmas is a great time of year – for us, for the families," said co-owner Joe White. "We wanted to do something no one has ever done before: lights beyond all imagination."
HIDDEN GEM: Deck the Trees
HOUSTON — Consider the halls decked at the George R. Brown Convention Center! With just a peek through its windows, you can check out this magnificent display of more than a dozen trees, each with its own personality. "It’s really, really beautiful," said Brandon Kahn. The fabulous forest...
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Lightscape
HOUSTON — If you’ve only ever seen the Houston Botanic Garden by day, now's your chance to check it out by Lightscape. "We think Lightscape is a really unique way to celebrate the holidays," said Justin Lacey, the garden's director of communications. Once the sun sets, the garden...
papercitymag.com
A Meet Cute That Was Meant To Be Turns Into a Lasting Love Story and a Lifetime of Giving Back for This Houston Diamond Duo
Amy and Daryl Dichoso. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the eighth installment of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Amy and Daryl Dichoso.
houstonpublicmedia.org
LIVE On-Location at Old Town Spring to Celebrate the Holidays and Support Small Businesses
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. We're live on-location at Lynn's Table in Old Town Spring discussing the many different shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities to celebrate...
KHOU
Houston's only sober pop-up night club can get your year off to a healthier start
HOUSTON — SoberEve is Houston's first sober pop-up night club for New Year's Eve. Their event is a fundraiser to support the Houston Recovery Community, and this year their beneficiary is The Loved Ones Left Behind. SoberEve provides Houston with a safe, and fun way to celebrate the new year without the pressure of drugs and alcohol. The event is ticket based and sponosorship opportunities are still available.
mocomotive.com
Parade, cookie walk and home tour highlight Montgomery holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County’s oldest Christmas celebration took place Saturday with events in downtown Montgomery. The Montgomery Historical Society, founded in the 1950s, produced the annual December event, which serves as their main fundraising event of the year. Original Article:...
bayoubeatnews.com
‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!
We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
KHOU
AAA: Nearly 9 million Texans expected to hit the road for the holiday season
HOUSTON — Even if you're staying in Houston this holiday season, the massive amount of travelers on the roads will affect you. AAA Texas dropped their predictions for how many people they expect to hit the roads in Texas. According to AAA Texas, nearly 9 million Texans will be...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
RodeoHouston unveils Star Entertainer Genre Calendar
HOUSTON — Mark your calendar rodeo fans! RodeoHouston has unveiled its Star Entertainer Genre Calendar for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The concert calendar runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. RodeoHouston is set to announce the Star Entertainers on Jan. 5. RodeoHouston 2023 tickets. Tickers will...
luxury-houses.net
This $1.875 Million Astounding Lakefront Home in Montgomery Texas Offers The Top Level Of Lakeshore Living
12710 Cedar Street, Home in Montgomery, Texas for Sale. 195 Sarasota Cir S, Montgomery, Texas is an outstanding lakefront estate with a beautiful and rare design offering the top level of lakeshore living and a phenomenal view as the background. This Home in Montgomery provides 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,732 square feet of living space. To know more about 195 Sarasota Cir S, please get in touch with Bryan Hedges (Phone: 936 522 7267) at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService for full support and perfect service.
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
Tanger Outlets Houston Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Houston is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Galveston County area. Top brands for gifting – such as Crocs, Columbia and Tommy Bahama – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Houston, possible flash flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) We might see Flash Flooding in Houston this week, according to the National Weather Service. They have issued a hazardous outlook for Houston that is expected to impact our area Tuesday into Tuesday night. On average, less than an inch of rainfall is expected with the frontal passage...
KHOU
Big-hearted Houstonians help make our Secret Santa Toy Drive a huge success!
Thanks to your donations, 12,000 Houston-area children will now have gifts on Christmas morning. Every single senior also got adopted.
papercitymag.com
Surrealist Art Inspires a Wild $2.5 Million Houston Night — Inside The Menil Collection’s Unforgettable 35th Anniversary Bash
The stilt walker welcomes guests to The Menil Collection's 'Cirque Surréaliste' 35th anniversary gala (Photo by Jenny Antill) With its premier collection of Surrealist art as inspiration, The Menil Collection celebrated its 35th anniversary with an otherworldly evening for which Fernand Léger, Alexander Calder and their like would have surely applauded. In fact, it was Léger’s “Study for the Grand Parade” and Calder’s “Two Acrobats” that informed the genius of The Events Company, which was tasked with interpretation of the Cirque Surréaliste theme.
KHOU
2022: A look back at some of the positive stories from the year
HOUSTON — There’s a lot of good in our community. Throughout the year, we saw that. The humanity, kindness and human spirit shone through on stories we covered on KHOU 11. KHOU 11 digital anchor Brandi Smith looks back on the good news of 2022. Those are just...
