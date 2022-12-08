Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
Wave 3
A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the first 12 days of December, 10 people were killed. It is a sobering wake-up call to a city hoping for a quick turnaround in the ongoing deadly violence. This comes after six homicides were recorded in the month of October. ”We bump back up...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Wave 3
Publix announces third location coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 12/12
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Updated: 19 hours ago. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Wave 3
Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
Wave 3
Bicyclist injured in November accident dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
Wave 3
Mayor-elect Greenberg announces senior leadership team
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Updated: 13 hours ago. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is...
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
Wave 3
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction work in New Albany has squeezed local businesses. Owners are pleading for a lifeline. One council member has come up with an idea to help. “Peak disruption if you will at this point in time, we have one narrow stretch of Main Street between two...
Wave 3
Hardin County Little Caesars raises money for Ky. National Guardsman paralyzed in crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Michalak family, owners of the Little Caesar’s in Radcliff, said they hope every order placed at their Fundraiser will help serve a man who has spent his life giving to others. Major John Rock is a Kentucky National Guardsman of nearly two decades and...
Wave 3
Jefferson Mall increases security prescence after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the outside, a little bit of caution tape, some plywood over two damaged entrance doors, and a squad car were the only evidence that a crime took place at Jefferson Mall late Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro police are still searching for the gunman who left...
Wave 3
JCPS school choice deadline is this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families with school-age children in the Jefferson County Public School choice zone, Friday marks the last day to apply for admittance to their neighborhood schools. A majority of families in the school choice zone are in West Louisville. For roughly four decades, many students who...
Wave 3
LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
Wave 3
LIVE: LMPD provides update on Jefferson Mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the scene is secure and police are investigating. The...
Wave 3
LMPD respond to Jefferson Mall after reports of active aggressor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after reports of an active aggressor came in. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. reporting a possible shooting. Police are at the scene. This story will be updated.
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
Wave 3
Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Vine Grove Police Department is giving its citizens a chance to make life-saving purchases. The department installed a vending machine full of Narcan, a medication used to prevent overdoses. A first of it’s kind in Kentucky, this machine dispenses free Narcan to the public.
Wave 3
Louisville pediatrician urges vaccinations after son passes away from the flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville pediatrician is raising awareness after the loss of his son to make sure others are prepared for what officials warn could be the worst flu season in years. His message comes after a four-year-old from Bullitt County died from the flu. Ever since he...
Wave 3
Assistant LMPD chief addresses recent shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I would much rather prevent a shooting than respond to a shooting,” Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said at about 3:30 pm on Monday at a news conference held by the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was talking to media about the nine...
Comments / 0