ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Publix announces third location coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Publix Super Markets announced Tuesday a fourth store is coming to Kentucky. This will be the third Publix coming to Louisville. The new location will be at the northwest corner of Flat Rock Road and Shelbyville Road. In a release, the plans for the 48,387-square-foot store...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 12/12

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Updated: 19 hours ago. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor-elect Greenberg responds to recent spike in Louisville shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a mall crowded with holiday shoppers, Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg responded with some personal words on Louisville’s ongoing violence. “Every time I hear about a shooting,” Greenberg said, “every time I hear about a murder, it hurts.”...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bicyclist injured in November accident dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say the man injuried in a vehicle-vs-bicycle collision last month has died from his injuries. The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. November 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane in the Fairdale area. Investigators said both the vehicle and the bicycle were heading south on National Turnpike when they collided.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor-elect Greenberg announces senior leadership team

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Updated: 13 hours ago. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 13 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson Mall increases security prescence after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the outside, a little bit of caution tape, some plywood over two damaged entrance doors, and a squad car were the only evidence that a crime took place at Jefferson Mall late Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro police are still searching for the gunman who left...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS school choice deadline is this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For families with school-age children in the Jefferson County Public School choice zone, Friday marks the last day to apply for admittance to their neighborhood schools. A majority of families in the school choice zone are in West Louisville. For roughly four decades, many students who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD confirm shooting at Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. Police are at the scene, which remains active. Metrosafe said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LIVE: LMPD provides update on Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are responding to the Jefferson Mall on Outer Loop after a shooting. Metrosafe said calls came in around 4:43 p.m. and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the scene is secure and police are investigating. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Vine Grove’s narcan vending machine looks to save lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Vine Grove Police Department is giving its citizens a chance to make life-saving purchases. The department installed a vending machine full of Narcan, a medication used to prevent overdoses. A first of it’s kind in Kentucky, this machine dispenses free Narcan to the public.
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

Assistant LMPD chief addresses recent shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “I would much rather prevent a shooting than respond to a shooting,” Assistant Chief Lt. Col. Steve Healey said at about 3:30 pm on Monday at a news conference held by the Louisville Metro Police Department. He was talking to media about the nine...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy