PANEL TALK ON ‘RACISM AND THE LIBERAL WHITE ILLUSION’. “Racism and the Liberal White Illusion” is the focus of a virtual talk coming up next month at the Center for Brooklyn History. The January 9 conversation (registration via Brooklyn Public Library) will examine scholarly research and complex narratives that point to how “the liberal white creed of empathy” can actually sabotage racial healing and equitable policymaking.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO