Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
PANEL TALK ON ‘RACISM AND THE LIBERAL WHITE ILLUSION’. “Racism and the Liberal White Illusion” is the focus of a virtual talk coming up next month at the Center for Brooklyn History. The January 9 conversation (registration via Brooklyn Public Library) will examine scholarly research and complex narratives that point to how “the liberal white creed of empathy” can actually sabotage racial healing and equitable policymaking.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Lester Chang addresses Brooklyn residency questions during rally
SUNSET PARK — Assemblymember-elect Lester Chang and supporters gathered at Sunset Park on Saturday, Dec. 10 to reaffirm that he is a Brooklyn resident and share outrage that the state Assembly is seeking to challenge his seat due to their residency concerns. In November, Chang defeated longtime Democratic Assemblymember...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC Tree Map integrates live data for 800,000 trees
NYC Parks has launched a first-of-its-kind living tree map, officially called the NYC Tree Map, showcasing nearly one million individually managed city trees that includes newly mapped, in-park trees that have unique IDs, species information and maintenance status. Building on Parks’ previously launched Street Tree Map, this empowers New Yorkers...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
8 hurt in Red Hook fire at NYPD warehouse where evidence is stored
RED HOOK — Eight people suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a fire at a New York Police Department warehouse in Red Hook that houses DNA evidence from crime scenes as well as cars, e-bikes and motor scooters, police and fire officials said. The fire at the Erie Basin Auto...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Giant crane falls off truck at BQE entrance in Brooklyn Heights
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A large crane fell off a truck as it was moving up the Atlantic Avenue ramp to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) during the morning rush on Monday, according to Linda DeRosa, president of the Willowtown Association. Willowtown is a distinctive sub-neighborhood tucked into the southwest section...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Judge Delays Ruling on Adams’ Mental Health ‘Involuntary Removal’ Plan
A federal judge Monday reserved judgment on a request to halt Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to expand the use of involuntary commitment for people having mental health crises. Manhattan Federal Judge Paul Crotty postponed deciding on a request by lawyers and advocates for the mentally ill for a temporary restraining order that would have put the brakes on the mayor’s “Involuntary Removal Directive,” which went into effect Nov. 29.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man charged with killing daughter the day before her 2nd birthday
A 33-year-old man from Brownsville was charged with manslaughter for killing his 23-month old daughter by allegedly hitting her with his fist in the back of the head, prosecutors claimed. Robert Wright appeared in front of Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Donald Leo on Friday when he was charged with second-degree...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mark Longo lectures about attorney discipline process post COVID
DYKER HEIGHTS —The Bay Ridge Lawyers Association welcomed attorney Mark Longo for a continuing legal education seminar at its monthly meeting at Mama Rao’s in Dyker Heights on Nov. 29. Longo, a graduate of Widener University School of Law, is a partner at Abrams Fensterman in Downtown Brooklyn...
Comments / 0