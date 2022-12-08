Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
Report: Louisiana ranks last in new health report, 50% increase in drug deaths from 2019 to 2020
The United Health Foundation has released its America’s Health Rankings for 2022 and Louisiana is ranked dead last at 50. A major reason for Louisiana’s poor ranking is that drug deaths rose by 50% between 2019 and 2020. United Health Foundation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ravi Johar says...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Insurance Commissioner hoping another incentive program will attract policy writers to the state
Florida’s legislature is meeting to address the state’s insurance crisis, and Louisiana is experiencing a similar fate with policy writers folding or leaving the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is hoping for another incentive plan like the $30-million program after Katrina will work again. He said about a half dozen companies participated.
louisianaradionetwork.com
State Police investigating shooting death of inmate at St. Mary Parish courthouse
Louisiana State Police investigators have released more details about the death of an inmate yesterday at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse. Trooper Derek Senegal says an altercation occurred between the inmate and a corrections deputy in a deliberation room just outside a courtroom. “They do know that one of the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Educator says only college-bound high school students should be required to take ACT exam
The executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents says Louisiana is one of only 13 states that require all high school juniors to take the ACT test. Michael Faulk says the requirement is outdated. “The top five performing states in the nation don’t require their students to take...
