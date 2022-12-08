ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

louisianaradionetwork.com

Insurance Commissioner hoping another incentive program will attract policy writers to the state

Florida’s legislature is meeting to address the state’s insurance crisis, and Louisiana is experiencing a similar fate with policy writers folding or leaving the state. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is hoping for another incentive plan like the $30-million program after Katrina will work again. He said about a half dozen companies participated.
