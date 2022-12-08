Read full article on original website
These 25 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 13—Twenty-five people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Stacy Strodes, 55: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability. Brandon Bailey, 38, of Springfield: failure to comply, receiving stolen property, felonious assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence...
Man indicted in death of Warren Correctional inmate
Dec. 13—LEBANON — A man is facing charges in the death of a Warren Correctional Institution inmate that took place earlier this year. A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The indictment stems from...
Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing
James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check.
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying guns
A Delaware County deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old man Monday night who was wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms. The Delaware County Sheriff's office said it had received a call about 9 p.m. Monday from a "highly agitated male" who was asking that police come to his home on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell.
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
Michigan Center man faces 2-7 years behind bars for 2020 Somerset fatal crash
HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man charged with numerous crimes in connection with a fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset will plead no contest to reduced charges to finally end the two-year-old case. Casey Lee Isom accepted a plea deal Monday, Dec. 12, in the 1st Judicial Circuit...
Case dismissed against man charged with murder in Amanda
FAIRFIELD COUNTY − The case against an Amanda man who was charged with murder for an incident occurring on Dec. 3 was dismissed earlier this week. Mickey Enmen, 39, who was charged with the murder of his brother Matthew Enmen, 42, had his case dismissed without prejudice over claims of self-defense.
Minnesota man gets eight years in prison for Appleton shooting
APPLETON - A 20-year old Minnesota man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court after being convicted of first-degree reckless injury by use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a February 2022 shooting on West College Avenue. Jonathan Yang, of St. Paul, Minn.,...
Police looking at suspects in Falls latest homicide, continuing to look into circumstances of woman found dead on Tronolobe PLace
Dec. 13—Falls Police detectives are reportedly narrowing their list of possible suspects in the fatal shooting on a woman early Saturday morning. Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were "looking at potential suspects" on Monday and said they were making progress in their probe of the Falls' 10th homicide of 2022.
‘How can anyone trust you?’: The Iowa Democratic caucus collapses in a spectacular crash
This is the third installment of a three-part story. Read from the beginning here. Deep inside the Iowa Events Center, representatives for the presidential campaigns are sequestered away in private rooms, each of them growing more and more desperate for information as news reports of the caucuses’ collapse start to spread.
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Dec. 11—Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
