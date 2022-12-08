Read full article on original website
Paul Earnest named as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco
PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
Plano City Council addresses public comments policy
The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns
After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
The Pick-It Line: Previews and predictions for the UIL state football championship games
The 2022 high school football season comes to a close this week in Arlington as 24 teams will vie for state championships in their respective classifications. Below are predictions for every championship game across the UIL's four-day slate from AT&T Stadium in the season's final installment of The Pick-It Line.
Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout
UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
UPDATE: Scene of single-engine airplane crash cleared; two people in plane in stable condition
UPDATE: Early Tuesday morning, the Carrollton Police Department provided an update on the single-engine airplane crash that occurred on Monday evening. The police states that the pilot and passenger are in stable condition, and no bystanders were injured.
It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen
Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU
When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen
There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
