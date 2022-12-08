ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Paul Earnest named as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco

PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano City Council addresses public comments policy

The Plano City Council is continuing to workshop its public comments policy to mitigate disruptions during meetings. According to council, a group of individuals have utilized the public comments section of the meeting as an entertainment platform instead of speaking about items pertaining to the community within the council’s control. Plano City Councilmember Shelby Williams said that the use of the council meeting’s public comment section as an entertainment platform is a waste of residents’ time and taxpayer dollars.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns

After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout

UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen

Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 places where you can get great BBQ in Allen

There’s no doubt about it, Texas has some great BBQ. My favorite thing about Texas BBQ is that it can hide in the most unusual places. It might be in the local pit shack; it could be hiding in a Korean or Hawaiian food joint. It might even be a secret sauce at a mom and pop food joint.
ALLEN, TX

