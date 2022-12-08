Read full article on original website
Lily Belli on Food: Soquel’s Buzzo Pizza, Midtown’s Gilman Brewing near opening, plus a mushroom jackpot
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who've already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
Watsonville farm patriarch Frank Prevedelli honored with scholarship
The late Frank Prevedelli, patriarch of Prevedelli...
Buzzo’s wood-fired pizzas on horizon in Soquel
Buzzo Pizza in Soquel is getting close...
Assistant Superintendent/Vice President, Instruction
JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is seeking an equity-minded Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. This individual takes policy direction from the President, serves on the President’s Cabinet, and plans, organizes, directs, and integrates operations of the Instruction division and is responsible for the development and delivery of instructional programs and services; provides expert professional assistance to the President and other District executives and managers in areas of assigned responsibility; manages assigned functional areas to ensure compliance with District policies and procedures and all state and federal regulations and requirements.
Dining Systems Coordinator
Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave. UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training. Covered Individuals...
