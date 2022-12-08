JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo College is seeking an equity-minded Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Instruction to provide quality programs and services for a diverse student population promoting ever-evolving needs as our students grow toward their individual aspirational goals. This individual takes policy direction from the President, serves on the President’s Cabinet, and plans, organizes, directs, and integrates operations of the Instruction division and is responsible for the development and delivery of instructional programs and services; provides expert professional assistance to the President and other District executives and managers in areas of assigned responsibility; manages assigned functional areas to ensure compliance with District policies and procedures and all state and federal regulations and requirements.

APTOS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO