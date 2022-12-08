ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Longmont Leader

Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Longmont Leader

Going out tonight? Get a sober ride

Whether the holiday office party, your best friend’s ugly sweater celebration or your family’s annual get-together, the season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s often brings cherished opportunities to gather together. Yet, alcohol and other impairing substances often play a big role in our holiday traditions. In a...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection

DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy