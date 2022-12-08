Read full article on original website
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
No change in outcome in U.S. Congressional District 3 and Colorado House District 43 races
Today, Colorado secretary of state Jena Griswold announced that the recounts of Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and House District 43 race are complete. The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Representative Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race. The permissive recount of Colorado House...
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. An area stretching from Montana into western...
Republican Lauren Boebert wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Lauren Boebert wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of...
Walmart to no longer provide disposable bags as state fee begins
Colorado Walmarts, including both in Longmont, will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags beginning Jan. 1. Lauren Willis, Walmart’s global communications director for the western U.S., said Walmarts in Colorado will not provide bags at checkout or pickup beginning in the new year, and delivery will shift to paper bags.
Free ride: DC unveils bold plan to boost public transit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic laid bare for the District of Columbia and other major cities that public transit was a lifeline for essential workers and that even modest fares could be a burden to them. So the nation’s capital is introducing a groundbreaking plan: It will begin offering free bus fares to residents next summer.
Going out tonight? Get a sober ride
Whether the holiday office party, your best friend’s ugly sweater celebration or your family’s annual get-together, the season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s often brings cherished opportunities to gather together. Yet, alcohol and other impairing substances often play a big role in our holiday traditions. In a...
Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection
DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted...
Winter storm causes difficult travel conditions statewide this week (Dec. 12-15)
Colorado Department of Transportation crews are preparing to respond to the strongest storm the state has experienced this season. Motorists will encounter travel impacts through mid-week. While Colorado’s high country will see heavy amounts of snowfall over several days, the northeastern plains are bracing for blizzard-like conditions. “The harsh...
Election recount called for the Colorado House District 43 race
The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office received and accepted the required funds for a permissive recount of the Colorado House District 43 race in Douglas County between Robert “Bob” Marshall and Kurt Huffman on December 7. Douglas County has been notified to begin preparations to proceed with...
