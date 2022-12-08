Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO