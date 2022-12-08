Read full article on original website
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 7 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000 December 12 criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Denson Ave. SWtheft of property-4th degree; Dollar General; Hwy 278 W; miscellaneous; $70criminal mischief-3rd degree; 3rd Ave. SW; damaged tires; $150leaving the scene of accident; 2nd Ave. SE; damage to 2005 Chevy Coloradotheft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $53 December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; miscellaneous Arrests December 12 Clemmons, Robert L; 33 theft of property-4th degree Lay, Rachel L; 31 criminal trepassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Man accused of breaking into and damaging two Hartselle homes
The Hartselle Police Department arrested a Houston, Ala. man after he allegedly broke into and damaged two homes.
WAFF
Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
WAFF
Competency still under review for Valhermoso Springs murder suspect
VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - A continuance has been filed in the case of a man accused of killing seven people in Valhermoso Springs in 2020. Court documents show that a mitigation expert received records from Albany Clinic on Dec. 5, 2022, showing that John Legg may have an underlying intellectual disability.
WAFF
Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including: Thursday, Dec. 1 Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Friday, Dec. 2 Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. ——- Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
Jury trial begins for man charged with murder in Guntersville brawl
A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after a fight between two men turned fatal.
WAFF
Budget Inn Motel murder suspect pleads guilty
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of killing another man inside a Huntsville hotel in 2018 has pleaded guilty Monday. Atimothy Pullen pleaded guilty Monday on what would have been the first day of his trial. Pullen was arrested in 2018 for murdering 40-year-old Ryan Baker. Court...
wtva.com
Law enforcement responding to 'unfounded' threats to schools across North Alabama
Law enforcement and school officials across North Alabama have been responding to calls making so-far-"unfounded" threats to high schools in North Alabama. Schools impacted as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday are: Mae Jemison High School in Madison County, Scottsboro High School in Scottsboro, West Morgan High in Trinity, and Wilson High School in Lauderdale County.
wrganews.com
31-year-old arrested for attacking a Victim with a Hammer
A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at his home on Sunday for aggravated assault charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cory Blake Snow of Dellvue Place address allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old victim with a hammer in a dispute that occurred back on November 10th. Police stated that Snow also allegedly placed the victim in a headlock to prevent them from calling 911 for help. Snow is being charged with parole violation, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency call.
Men wrongly convicted free after 25 years in prison
Two men incarcerated for a Floyd County murder they didn’t commit 25 years ago, are free this morning and will be spending their first Christmas with family in more than two decades. Both were released Thursday immediately after the Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office agreed with new evidence...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop
Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome
ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
Calhoun County Recognizes a Deputy Sheriff Lost In The Line of Duty
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.
wrganews.com
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
Birmingham police chief: ‘Foolish’ to bring 5-year-old to street race where 16 were injured
The investigation is ongoing into a horrific exhibition driving crash that police now say injured a total of 16 people. Initially nine people were in critical condition but as of Monday, only two victims remain critical, said Birmingham police spokesman Officer Truman Fitzgerald. A 5-year-old boy was among those injured.
