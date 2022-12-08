ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 7 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000 December 12 criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Denson Ave. SWtheft of property-4th degree; Dollar General; Hwy 278 W; miscellaneous; $70criminal mischief-3rd degree; 3rd Ave. SW; damaged tires; $150leaving the scene of accident; 2nd Ave. SE; damage to 2005 Chevy Coloradotheft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $53 December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; miscellaneous Arrests December 12 Clemmons, Robert L; 33 theft of property-4th degree Lay, Rachel L; 31 criminal trepassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. man facing murder charge pleads guilty to manslaughter

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was facing a murder charge for stabbing someone to death in Boaz in 2020 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Brandon Richard Davis was charged with murder for stabbing Coy Tidwell in April of 2020. According to the Boaz Police Department, Davis confessed to the murder at the scene of the crime.
BOAZ, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
ANNISTON, AL
WAFF

Large police presence conducting search of Mae Jemison High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement responded to Mae Jemison High School Tuesday morning on reports of a possible shooting. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers found no victim and no shooter at the school. “Yes we are aware,” Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools said when asked...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests over the last several days, including:  Thursday, Dec. 1   Deputies arrested Timothy Allen Karns, 57, of Cullman, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.    Friday, Dec. 2  Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Good Hope area. Dachery Dewayne Bagwell, 30, of Vinemont, was identified as the driver.  A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.    Bagwell was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance   and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.  ——-  Deputies arrested Zackary Ryan Kuykendall, 32, of Vinemont, on multiple warrants, including rape (probation revocation),...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Budget Inn Motel murder suspect pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was accused of killing another man inside a Huntsville hotel in 2018 has pleaded guilty Monday. Atimothy Pullen pleaded guilty Monday on what would have been the first day of his trial. Pullen was arrested in 2018 for murdering 40-year-old Ryan Baker. Court...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

31-year-old arrested for attacking a Victim with a Hammer

A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at his home on Sunday for aggravated assault charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cory Blake Snow of Dellvue Place address allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old victim with a hammer in a dispute that occurred back on November 10th. Police stated that Snow also allegedly placed the victim in a headlock to prevent them from calling 911 for help. Snow is being charged with parole violation, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency call.
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Men wrongly convicted free after 25 years in prison

Two men incarcerated for a Floyd County murder they didn’t commit 25 years ago, are free this morning and will be spending their first Christmas with family in more than two decades. Both were released Thursday immediately after the Rome Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office agreed with new evidence...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Deputy Faces Shooter During Traffic Stop

Calhoun County, AL – On Friday at approximately 12:00 am a Calhoun County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle with no visible tag on US 78 in Anniston (Dearmanville area). During the stop the deputy identified the driver as, Thomas Griffith, 23, from Anniston and initiated an investigation into the motorcycle ownership. The deputy was also able to locate a large number of illegal drugs and a firearm in the possession of Griffith and he was taken into custody. It was also learned that the motorcycle had been stolen at an earlier date and time.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
police1.com

Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed

TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
DADE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting in Rome

ROME, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday night, Rome Police said. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area off Knollwood Drive for shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to the chest laying in the street.
ROME, GA
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Recognizes a Deputy Sheriff Lost In The Line of Duty

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sherrif’s Office shared on their facebook page that in November of 1962, Calhoun County lost a deputy sheriff in the line of duty. Until recently, this LODD (line-of-duty death) was lost to history.Deputy Sheriff Walter Raymond Hall died in what is now UAB hospital as a result of head injuries sustained in a vehicle crash while he was transporting a prisoner to Tuscaloosa. Deputy Hall had worked as a deputy sheriff for a little shy of 10 years. He worked under sheriffs Socco Pate and Roy Snead Sr.A descendant of Deputy Hall’s contacted us for information about his ancestor. Once we realized that this was a LODD, we went to work making sure that this LODD was researched, documented, and recognized by the relevant organizations.They have recently received confirmation that Deputy Hall’s name will be placed on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund‘s wall in Washington, D.C. During Police Week in May of 2023, Deputy Hall’s name will be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending on the National Mall.He has also been approved and added to the The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP). In addition, he will be added to the Alabama state memorial wall in Anniston, and a stone listing the other LODDs in front of the Sheriff’s Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.

A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
ROME, GA
AL.com

12-year-old Huntsville boy dies of self-inflicted gunshot

Huntsville police say a juvenile has died following an apparent accidental shooting Sunday. Sgt. Rosalind White said the unnamed male, who was 12 years old, died as a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting Sunday. The incident happened at about 5:39 p.m. in the 400 block of Julia...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

