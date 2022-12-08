Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
nodq.com
Contracted WWE star set to perform at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event
As previously noted, Karl Anderson commented on his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE by saying “I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s believed that WWE and...
nodq.com
The latest details regarding William Regal making his return to WWE
It was recently reported that William Regal was finalizing a new deal to make his WWE return. In an update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com wrote the following…. “WWE sources have confirmed William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with the company and will start the first week of January. We are told Regal will have a Vice President position in the company when he returns, but we have not heard what his official title/role will be.”
nodq.com
Brock Lesnar’s rumored opponent for WWE Wrestlemania 39 PLE
Brock Lesnar is expected to be part of WWE Wrestlemania 39 and he now has a rumored opponent for the event. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co noted the following…. “After asking someone who is familiar with the creative plans, WrestlingNews.co was told that Lesnar vs. Gunther is one of the matches listed internally for the show. Gunther has talked about wanting the match because he feels that a match with Lesnar would present the biggest possible challenge for him.”
PWMania
WWE Does Parking Lot Injury Angle Before SmackDown (Video), New Match Set
Legado del Fantasma vs. Viking Raiders appears to be planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. As seen in the video below, Cathy Kelley interviewed Legado del Fantasma in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot and mentioned a match against The Viking Raiders. It’s unclear whether this will be Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. Erik and Ivar or something else.
nodq.com
Video: Athena wins the ROH women’s title at the 2022 Final Battle PPV
During the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Athena defeated Mercedes Martinez to capture the ROH women’s title. Prior to hitting her top rope stunner finishing move, Athena dropkicked Martinez into the turnbuckle that she had exposed earlier in the match.
nodq.com
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
nodq.com
Results of the men’s Iron Survivor challenge at WWE NXT Deadline 2022
The men’s Iron Survivor challenge (Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller vs. JD McDonagh vs. Joe Gacy) took place during the WWE NXT Deadline 2022 PLE. Here were the highlights…. * The time and a scoreboard was shown on the bottom of the screen. * McDonagh and Axiom...
nodq.com
Becky Lynch comments on a WWE star that she feels is the “future of the business”
During an interview with Verge Magazine, Becky Lynch gave praise to her WWE RAW rival Rhea Ripley…. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen. I think she’s incredible. She is so young, so full of potential. I look at her and I go ‘well, that’s the future of the business and the business is in good hands.’ She’s the future but I’m still the present. There can only be one Man around the place. If I have to put her in her place then I’ll put her in her place.”
nodq.com
Britt Baker comments on the storyline that made her “obsessed” with wrestling
In an interview with TheRinger.com, Britt Baker discussed her AEW career and the storyline that made her “obsessed” with wrestling…. “The first story line that made me immensely obsessed with wrestling and gave me the bug to want to do something like this and want to do this because of how the story made me feel, it was the Bryan Danielson storyline at WrestleMania XXX. How the fans really decided the story line. To me, that was one of the coolest things in the world—that the entire wrestling universe got behind this one wrestler who was a massive underdog and should not have been in the spot he was in, but the fans made sure of it. That was the coolest thing in the world to me, because there’s no other sport where the fans decide. In football, whoever has the most points wins, but in this sport, it’s really cool to see the effect that the fans have. It’s magical, really.”
411mania.com
411’s NXT Deadline 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s NXT Deadline 2022 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and today the Tuesday night brand steps inside the Iron Survivor Challenge for a brand new (and complicated) signature match to determine the next contenders to the top singles titles. Deadline has just five matches on the card just like Survivor Series: WarGames, which makes since considering both have big gimmick matches at their core. But the matches on tap for today do have a lot of potential including two title bouts and a heated(ish) grudge match, so let’s go ahead and jump right in!
nodq.com
Video: Claudio wins the ROH world title from Chris Jericho at 2022 Final Battle PPV
In the main event of the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Claudio defeated Chris Jericho to regain the ROH world title. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand interfered but were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. For the finish, Claudio put Jericho in the big swing and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations.
nodq.com
Triple H and WWE reportedly happy over viral buzz for NXT superstar
Triple H wrote “Future is SO bright” on Twitter in response to a video clip of Sol Ruca hitting her finishing move during the latest edition NXT Level Up. The clip ended up going viral on social media with over a million views and Fightful Select noted the following about WWE’s reaction…
nodq.com
Update on the report that Sasha Banks will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm Johnson’s report. A fan asked Meltzer about Sasha’s contractual status with WWE and here was Meltzer’s response…
411mania.com
WWE News: Sami Zayn Releasing Charity Shirt, Jey Uso & Kofi Kingston Play Tekken
– Sami Zayn is releasing a new limited edition T-Shirt to benefit his Sami for Syria charity. The WWE star announced yesterday that the “My Dawg” T-Shirt is releasing through Pro Wrestling Tees and will be available for two weeks starting today:. – The latest episode of UpUpDownDown...
nodq.com
Video footage from Jamie Noble’s in-ring return and Sami Zayn comments on the match
WWE Producer and former superstar Jamie Noble came out of retirement for one night only at Saturday night’s live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Noble teamed up with Braun Strowman and the Brawling Brutes to defeat The Bloodline in the show’s main event. Sami Zayn tweeted the following about the match…
nodq.com
Update regarding Thunder Rosa’s status after relinquishing the AEW women’s title
As previously noted, Jamie Hayter is officially the AEW women’s champion as Thunder Rosa relinquished her title. In a video published to her YouTube channel, Rosa addressed her recovery from injury…. “The recovery is going really well. I just, this week, I was just able to do squats with...
nodq.com
Cathy Kelley comments on why she left WWE and what led to her return
During an appearance on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing podcast, WWE personality Cathy Kelley commented on why she left WWE and what led to her return…. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And it feels like at the time, I had hit a cap there of what I was able to do. So there were other projects that I wanted to work on like writing a movie, which I ended up doing, writing a couple pilots and treatments for projects. With WWE’s schedule it doesn’t always allow you to focus on other creative ventures, and those are things that are — I mean, as you guys know very very very time consuming.”
nodq.com
Give “unknowns” a chance and stop complaining
We have all heard the crying and complaining, “I don’t know who such and such is so why should I care.” Whaa whaa whaa, cry me a river. At what point is it just certain fans crapping on another promotion that isn’t their favorite and less about the actual “unknown” wrestler? For those that are old enough to remember what life was like before twitter and facebook, lets take a look back at WWF and WCW from the 90s and some of your favorites that were “unknown.”
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
Comments / 0