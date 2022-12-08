Read full article on original website
froggyweb.com
Amid outbreak in MN, Fargo Cass Public Health encouraging measles vaccinations
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing 22 cases of measles in Minnesota Fargo Cass Public Health is encouraging everyone in North Dakota to make sure they are vaccinated against the measles as the possibility of an outbreak becomes more realistic. Dr. Tracie Newman says Minnesota has had 22 confirmed cases...
North Dakota, Minnesota State Patrol report crashes due to weather conditions
BUXTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has been responding to crashes up and down I-29 today due to the icy conditions, including a semi-truck rollover northbound near Buxton just after 8 a.m. Lieutenant Troy Hischer was on the scene. “It was a semi with tandem trailers...
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case
FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
