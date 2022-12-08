ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
froggyweb.com

Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case

FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy