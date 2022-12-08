Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
nodq.com
How people within AEW are said to feel about Sasha Banks possibly joining the company
In recent months, there have been rumors about Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and her future in the wrestling business. There is now speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to Fightful Select, nobody contacted within...
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
nodq.com
Update on the report that Sasha Banks will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is expected to be in attendance for NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was able to confirm Johnson’s report. A fan asked Meltzer about Sasha’s contractual status with WWE and here was Meltzer’s response…
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38, but unfortunately he’s been out of action since June due to injury. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE filmed a commercial in Los Angeles on Friday that featured Cody Rhodes,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
nodq.com
Contracted WWE star set to perform at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event
As previously noted, Karl Anderson commented on his status with New Japan Pro Wrestling as the NEVER Openweight champion now that he has returned to WWE by saying “I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, it’s believed that WWE and...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
411mania.com
Maryse in Low-Cut Pink Dress, Dana Brooke, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include The Rock grinding at work in the gym, Zelina Vega gearing up for some Fortnite, Maryse Cut in her pink outfit for The People’s Choice Awards, Giovanni Vinci striking a pose, Maxxine Dupri enjoying the poolside December weather in Orlando, Shotzi, Dana Brooke, and “Cowgirl” Lacey Evans. You can check out some of those photos below:
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
nodq.com
Video: Claudio wins the ROH world title from Chris Jericho at 2022 Final Battle PPV
In the main event of the 2022 Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV, Claudio defeated Chris Jericho to regain the ROH world title. Daddy Magic and Cool Hand interfered but were kicked out of the ringside area by the referee. For the finish, Claudio put Jericho in the big swing and Jericho tapped out after 33 rotations.
