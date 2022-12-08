Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
KEYT
3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three newspaper reporters in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing their company’s video interview with a convicted former coal executive. Charleston Gazette-Mail reporters Caity Coyne, Lacie Pierson and Ryan Quinn confirmed their dismissals. The video feature is posted regularly on the Gazette-Mail’s website and hosted by HD Media President and state lawmaker Doug Skaff. The interview is with Don Blankenship, ex-CEO of Massey Energy. Massey owned a mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 in southern West Virginia. Blankenship was sentenced to a year in federal prison for a misdemeanor safety violation in connection with the disaster.
KEYT
Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly released audit has found that Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children. The release of the 164-page report Tuesday comes as state agency officials say they’ve been plagued by crippling staffing and placement shortages. The state comptroller’s office report underscores those reports of high-employee turnover over the past two years, as well as challenges to find proper temporary housing. It also stressed that the state’s failure to investigate abuse and neglect allegations contributed to putting children’s health, safety and well-being at risk.
KEYT
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of Agriculture only add to the toll of this year’s ongoing outbreak that has prompted officials to kill more than 53 million birds in 47 states. Several other bird flu cases have been confirmed this month in Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri and Colorado. Officials say the virus doesn’t represent a significant threat to human health, but the outbreak has contributed to rising prices of eggs, chicken and turkey.
KEYT
Military ID’s WWII Army Air Force soldier from New Jersey
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — Defense Department officials say the remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified. The Department made the announcement Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin of Metuchen was the radio operator of a B-17F Flying Fortress bomber that was flying a mission to Schweinfurt, Germany, when it was shot down by enemy fighters in October 1943. The plane was among 60 lost during the mission. Surviving crew members said Uhrin was killed before the aircraft crashed and none of them saw him bail out. His death was confirmed shortly after the crash, but there was no record of his burial location.
KEYT
Pennsylvania lifts ban on gas production in polluted village
One of Pennsylvania’s largest drillers will be allowed to extract natural gas from underneath a rural community, after being banned for a dozen years because of accusations it polluted the water supply. The state Department of Environmental Protection has quietly lifted its long-term moratorium on gas production in Dimock. The small village in northeastern Pennsylvania gained national notoriety when residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire. The agency’s settlement with Coterra Energy Inc. will allow the company to draw gas from one of the most productive gas fields in the country.
KEYT
Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate has approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The Republican proposal passed Tuesday comes during the GOP-led Legislature’s second special session this year aimed at stabilizing the property insurance market. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave a state-created insurer. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and increase state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. The Florida House is expected to give the measure final passage this week.
KEYT
A Cold Start Wednesday Morning…
A quiet weather pattern will prevail for the remainder of the week!. Wednesday and Thursday morning temperatures will be cold. There is a frost advisory in place for many areas in southwestern California until 8 AM Wednesday. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees, however a few readings could dip to 28. Highs will stay slightly below average Wednesday and Thursday with most locations topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s.
