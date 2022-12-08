Read full article on original website
What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?
It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible Minnesota
Models have been remarkably consistent since late last week in bringing heavy snow into the Dakotas and central/northeastern Minnesota and a wintry mix with freezing rain potential in southern Minnesota. And now we're on the eve of the storm as it'll begin impacting Minnesota in full force on Tuesday. Wintry...
valleynewslive.com
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KIMT
Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week
A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
northernnewsnow.com
Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm
WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
fox9.com
Man convicted of cocaine kilo sale in Home Depot parking lot
(FOX 9) - A West Metro Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation resulted in the arrest of a man who tried to sell of a kilo of cocaine in a Home Depot parking lot in September of 2021. A federal jury has convicted Hugo Escudero, 45,...
valleynewslive.com
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
ktwb.com
With more winter weather looming, prepare your homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service continues to monitor a major storm heading into the region that will bring widespread precipitation by late Monday. Rain and freezing rain are expected for eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will be gaining strength as well Monday and Tuesday leading to more potential travel difficulties. The weather service recommends shoveling a path for water to reach storm drains, and checking sump pumps and downspouts.
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
