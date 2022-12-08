ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN Radio

Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack

By BestReviews, Jennifer Blair
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4jN6_0jcA6I5f00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season

Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking drivers who cart all those boxes around feel appreciated, Amazon has found a way to reward them this holiday season.

Check out this simple, limited-time hack that lets you put a tip into the pocket of delivery drivers at no cost to you during the busy holiday shopping rush.

In this article: Echo Dot 5th Gen , Echo Show 10 3rd Gen and Echo Auto 2nd Gen

How to reward your Amazon driver with a tip

To reward your Amazon delivery drivers, you need an Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot or Echo Show. You can also use the Alexa or Amazon shopping app on your smartphone or tablet. Beginning Dec. 7, you can say, “Alexa, thank my driver,” to your device. The driver who delivered your most recent package will then be notified of your appreciation and receive a $5 tip at no cost to you.

The drivers who receive the most thanks during the promotional period are eligible for an even bigger reward. The top five drivers will receive an additional $10,000 and a $10,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

What deliveries are eligible for the reward?

Only certain Amazon drivers can participate in this promotion. Flex delivery partners or associates who work with Amazon Delivery Service Partners and Hub are eligible to receive the $5 tips. If you receive a package through other Amazon partners, such as the United States Postal Service, UPS or FedEx, Amazon will pass on your thanks, but the drivers won’t be tipped.

How long does the promotion last?

Amazon’s holiday tip promotion doesn’t have a specific end date. Instead, tips will be distributed for each of the first 1 million thank yous that Amazon customers offer. When a million thank yous have been paid out, Amazon will continue to extend your gratitude to the drivers, but they won’t receive any additional money.

Best Amazon Alexa and smart home devices

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fPZO_0jcA6I5f00

Echo Dot 5th Gen

This smart speaker offers a top-notch listening experience with clear vocals and rich sound. You can use it to stream your favorite music, listen to podcasts or enjoy audiobooks. It’s also Alexa-enabled, so you can set alarms, add items to your shopping list, control smart home devices and more.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDNkG_0jcA6I5f00

Echo Studio

This top-of-the-line smart speaker features spatial audio processing technology that provides a fully immersive listening experience. It works with music streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music and automatically adapts to the acoustics of any room. It can also serve as an intercom with other Alexa devices so that you can communicate with your family throughout the house.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKlPY_0jcA6I5f00

Echo Show 10 3rd Gen

This smart display boasts a 10.1-inch HD screen that lets you make video calls, stream your favorite movies, search for recipes and more. It has a 13-megapixel camera with auto-framing, so you’re always front and center in video calls. Its Alexa compatibility also allows you to use voice commands for your smart home devices.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRTb4_0jcA6I5f00

Echo Show 15

If you want a larger smart display, this model has a 15.6-inch full HD screen and built-in Fire TV. It’s ideal for streaming movies and TV shows and offers customizable widgets for family calendars, to-do lists and more. The large display can also serve as a digital frame for your favorite photos.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3Cxq_0jcA6I5f00

Echo Auto 2nd Gen

This Alexa-enabled car accessory lets you enjoy your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks hands-free while driving. You can also use it to make calls, send texts with your voice and control smart home devices while driving. It has five built-in mics, too, so Alexa can hear you over road noise and other sounds.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

As etiquette expectations shift, here’s what to know about tipping this season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The number of Americans tipping the standard rate is dropping When dining out, tipping etiquette experts say 20% is the standard. However, between inflation, elevated pandemic tipping rates and businesses that aren’t primarily service-oriented requiring customers to opt out of tipping at checkout, more and more Americans are […]
WGN Radio

100+ top tech gadgets and gifts to shop this holiday season

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Best tech gifts of 2022 The holidays are quickly approaching, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and start shopping for gifts now. Electronics and tech gifts are among the most popular during the holidays, so you’ll want to snag some […]
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
WPTV

This digital air fryer toaster oven with French doors is only $50 at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday might not officially be here, but some retailers have...
People

This $500 Stick Vacuum That Shoppers Call an 'All-in-One Machine' Is Now $128 at Amazon — but Not for Long

Don’t miss out on this last-minute Cyber Monday deal! Cyber Monday isn't over quite yet — and there's still a notable vacuum deal you're going to want to shop before the sale ends tonight. If you've been waiting for a quality cordless stick vacuum to go on sale, now's your chance to grab one for 75 percent off. The catch is it's only available to Amazon Prime members, so sign up for a free trial to unlock this mega deal.  The Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner originally costs $500,...
People

Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon

“It has turned my bed into a cloud” If you've been tossing and turning at night, it may be time to upgrade your bed. The good news is you don't have to replace your entire mattress to get a restful night's sleep. Instead, opt for a mattress pad backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.  Right now, the Bedsure Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. An easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable, the mattress pad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Score Big-Box Discounts Straight from Amazon's Everyday Essentials Department — Up to 59% Off

Shop paper towels, stain removers, and dog treats starting at just $3 Stocking up on home essentials is, well, essential — but it can easily rack up a high bill, especially if you're shopping for a large family. And while you could certainly just take out a membership at a big box store to score discounts, you could also just rely on Amazon to find these kinds of items.  In fact, Amazon has a section dedicated to Everyday Essentials — and you'll always be able to find discounts here....
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy