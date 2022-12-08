Read full article on original website
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliMadhukar AdiHouston, TX
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Yardbarker
Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 8th-Overall Pick
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games. However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days. On Tuesday morning, Shams...
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
Yardbarker
Watch: Trevor Lawrence brutally taunts Titans at end of upset win
Trevor Lawrence is not really known as the type of player that likes to talk trash and rattle opponents, but he was certainly feeling it Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was seen waving to Titans fans in the final minutes of the Jaguars’ 36-22 victory in Nashville. Lawrence even seemed to turn around to make sure he got both sides of the stadium.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets
The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks talked Patrick Beverley trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are not being quiet about their pursuit of more shooters to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have already shaken up their rotation after a pedestrian 14-13 start to the season. Could these two big-market teams get together for an in-season trade?
Yardbarker
Cowboys 'Perfect Fit!' T.Y. Hilton Over OBJ; Contract Details, 3 Reasons Why
The Dallas Cowboys decided they needed help at wide receiver on Monday. The new guy just isn't who everybody was talking about. No on Odell Beckham Jr.. Instead, they signed T.Y. Hilton. Why did the Cowboys opt for the 33-year-old Hilton over the 30-year-old Beckham?. Hilton Passed the Test With...
Yardbarker
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
