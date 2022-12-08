ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount St. Joseph University's Cornell Beachem Jr. named first team All-America

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University senior running back Cornell Beachem Jr. was named Tuesday morning as an American Football Coaches Association All-America first-team selection. Beachem, a 2018 Winton Woods High School graduate, is a two-sport All-American having already been named a two-time All-American on the wrestling...
Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find

CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
