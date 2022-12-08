Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly vetoes "excessive" towing rate increases Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced he's vetoed proposed towing rate increases that he calls "excessive." City council passed an ordinance raising the maximum rates to $250 for towing vehicles during the day, and $275 on evenings and weekends. Mayor Kelly proposed an alternative, a daytime tow...
WTVCFOX
"Gray area:" Why wasn't East Ridge city code enforced for Budgetel before it closed?
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — As a judge lays out how the Budgetel in East Ridge can open once again there are questions about why a city ordinance already in place wasn’t being followed in the first place, and whose job it was to enforce it. "The roadmap to...
WTVCFOX
Are proposed private school vouchers 'feasible' for low-income Hamilton County families?
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Governor Lee's education act provides 8,000 dollar vouchers to public school students to pay for private school tuition. One local lawmaker proposed legislation expanding the bill to include Hamilton County, but would it really help low income parents in Hamilton County?. "My mom and my...
WTVCFOX
Truck strikes Komatsu worker on Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck struck a worker for Komatsu who was crossing Signal Mountain Road in Chattanooga early Monday morning, say Chattanooga Police. The man who was struck was rushed to the hospital with "major trauma," a CPD spokeswoman tells us. We have a crew on the scene...
WTVCFOX
Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
WTVC
Chattanooga Holiday Market starts this weekend at the Chattanooga Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how the Chattanooga Holiday Market has been a holiday tradition for locals and visitors wanting a special, local shopping experience. Held at the Chattanooga Convention Center for the first three weekends in December. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga baker makes roughly 1,000 cupcakes each month for local charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga baker is truly serving up something sweet. Dan "The Cakeman" Carey is using his talent in the kitchen to help kids in need. We surprised him with help from our partners at the McMahan Law Firm for Pay it Forward. What Dan "the Cakeman"...
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WTVCFOX
SWAT team members shoot man who confronted officers in Murphy, NC, sheriff says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Murphy, North Carolina is now recovering in a Chattanooga hospital after SWAT team members were forced to shoot him after he confronted officers, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A post on Facebook from the sheriff's office says the incident happened...
WTVCFOX
Uncommon bond: Murder suspect Jason Chen's bond "highest I've seen," says Chatt. attorney
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jason Chen, the man charged with killing Jasmine Pace, remains in custody as of Monday. Police say Chen stabbed Pace over 60 times in his Chattanooga apartment last month, and then discarded her remains in a suitcase near Suck Creek Road. At a hearing on Friday,...
WTVCFOX
Have a heart: Veteran Chattanooga firefighter needs help paying for heart transplant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man who's worked to keep the Chattanooga community safe for for 20 years is now in need of your help. Chattanooga Fire Department Lieutenant Darrell Hinton, Jr.'s life recently changed dramatically. Doctors told him he needed a heart transplant. He is now waiting for a...
WTVCFOX
Bomb threat made on Hamilton County school bus Monday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A bomb threat was made on a Hamilton County Department of Education school bus Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. HCSO located the bus and evacuated it so deputies could search it. They say no threat was found. HCSO says there is no threat...
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
WTVCFOX
"A tragedy:" 14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose woman to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. "They just seem,...
police1.com
Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed
TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
WTVCFOX
Woodmore Elementary bus crash victim remembered on her 16th birthday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every year on December 11th, Latasha Ballard wears purple. She drives a purple car, in a purple t-shirt and wears a purple hat. All purple... because it was Cordayja’s favorite color. “She was the sweetest girl ever, she didn’t do anything wrong, she was always...
AccessAtlanta
‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear
Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
