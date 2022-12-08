ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVCFOX

Judge sets conditions for Budgetel in East Ridge to reopen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For the first time since a judge, the owner, and affected residents toured the inside of the now-vacant Budgetel extended stay motel in East Ridge, we're getting a clearer picture of what needs to happen for the property to reopen. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
RINGGOLD, GA
WTVCFOX

Man shot during potential robbery Monday, Chattanooga Police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot during a potential robbery Monday evening, the Chattanooga Police Department says. It happened in the area of 2300 Block of East 18th Street:. CPD says the potential robbery appeared to be by two men. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
police1.com

Ga. man on the loose after stealing patrol car while handcuffed

TRENTON, Ga. — Georgia police are searching for a man who escaped police custody by stealing a patrol car while handcuffed last week. According to FOX News, 32-year-old Tommy Morgan stole a Dade County patrol vehicle by maneuvering his handcuffed hands from behind his back into the front. Morgan then forced his way through the partition inside the cruiser as a deputy was standing outside the car.
DADE COUNTY, GA
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
AccessAtlanta

‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer released: True story of infamous Georgia bear

Yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like. “Cocaine Bear” is an upcoming action-comedy inspired by true events that took place in Blue Ridge, GA. The movie takes viewers on a wild ride as it tells the story of a black bear who eats several packages of cocaine. The drugs were accidentally airdropped into a Georgia forest during a smuggling operation gone wrong. After consuming large amounts of the product, the bear goes on a killing spree brought on by a drug-induced rage and the desire to find more cocaine. While the bear wreaks havoc on the local population, the drug smugglers — headed up by Ray Liotta in his final role before his passing — search the forest for their missing stash, not knowing a bear hyped up on drugs waits for them on the other side.
BLUE RIDGE, GA

