Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 Four-Star Edge Rusher Jaylen Harvey Has Penn State in His Top 11
Jaylen Harvey, a Class of 2024 four-star recruit out of Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has narrowed his school choice down to 11, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Pitt, South Carolina,...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Target, 2023 4-Star DE Mason Robinson Decommits From Northwestern
Mason Robinson may have taken his official visit to Penn State a little later than planned, but he still made it out to Happy Valley. Robinson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from the McDonogh School in Owings Mill, Maryland, committed to Northwestern on May 28 after his first official visit. He officially decommitted Monday, according to Rivals.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Dec. 13
Keep updated on news on news concerning Penn State sports and news within the Big Ten Conference in the Penn State Daily Notebook. **Penn State football has extended an offer to Kharon “Buck” Craig (2026), a 5-foot-10, 165-pound ATH from Avon Old Farms High School in Connecticut. Craig has nine other offers from schools such as Boston College, Georgia, Ole Miss, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl to Have Big 12 Officials
The officials for this season’s Rose Bowl Game between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah will be from the Big 12. It makes sense, considering Penn State (Big Ten) and Utah (Pac-12) are both from other conferences, which is a pre-requisite. The national championship game, schedule for...
nittanysportsnow.com
3-Star Class of 2023 DL Mason Robinson Commits to Penn State
Penn State received its second Class of 2023 commitment in as many days late Tuesday morning when defensive end Mason Robinson committed a day after de–committing from Northwestern. Robinson (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) committed to Northwestern in late May but de-committed Monday following his official visit to Penn State this...
nittanysportsnow.com
2024 4-Star CB Omillio Agard Names Penn State to Top Five
Penn State has already landed an in-state commitment from a top-five recruit in the class of 2024, and now it’s in the running for another. 2024 four-star offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (Erie, Pennsylvania) committed to Penn State way back in January, out of McDowell in Erie, Pa., and Omillio Agard may be adding to PSU’s recruiting class from the other side of the state.
nittanysportsnow.com
Utah All-American Clark Phillips III Declares for Draft, Opts out of Rose Bowl Game With Penn State
Utah will be without one of its best players, Clark Phillips III, for its Rose Bowl Game with Penn State Jan. 2, Phillips announced via Twitter Monday afternoon. Phillips, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback, has opted out of the bowl game to focus on the 2023 Draft. The Jim Thorpe Award...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Sets 2023 Blue-White Game for April 15
Penn State will have its annual Blue-White Game Saturday, April 15, this coming spring, the school announced Monday afternoon. The scrimmage will cap off spring practice for next football season and will take place at Beaver Stadium. There is no set kickoff time yet, but the scrimmage is tentatively scheduled...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Lasching Out Podcast – Ep. 10: The Future Shining Bright for Penn State
Welcome to this edition of a brand-new Lasching Out Podcast on the Nittany Sports Now Network. This podcast is hosted by Nittany Sports Now’s Jarrod Prugar and is co-hosted by Kevin Quigley. They discuss Parker Washington’s departure for the NFL Draft as well as some potential Penn State Heisman...
nittanysportsnow.com
Smeltzer: Penn State Must Keep Momentum Gained From Illinois Upset, or Narrative Won’t Change
Did this past week sum up Penn State men’s basketball or what?. It started poorly Wednesday night when Penn State dropped its Big Ten opener at home to Michigan State in a game it was favored to win. As bad as things felt after Wednesday night, the vibe was...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He’s Just a Warrior, man’: Penn State HC Micah Shrewsberry Praises Star Player Jalen Pickett
For coach Micah Shrewsberry, star guard Jalen Pickett and Penn State, there were a lot of negatives to take away from the team’s Big Ten opener this past Wednesday. In a rare case where Penn State came in favored against coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State, it couldn’t get it done.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling Rolls Over Oregon State, 31-3
A Sunday afternoon home dual meet at Rec Hall is always special, and the Penn State wrestling team turned in a special performance against Oregon State. The Nittany Lions took nine out of 10 bouts, but had close matches in many of them in a 31-3 victory over the Beavers.
nittanysportsnow.com
Brown, Porter Honored at Annual Penn State Awards Banquet
Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter, Jr. headlined the list of award winners at the annual State College Quarterback Club’s banquet Sunday. The banquet honors Penn State football players with a multitude of different awards. Brown took home the team’s Most Valuable Player Award while Porter was named the...
Comments / 0