Mason Robinson may have taken his official visit to Penn State a little later than planned, but he still made it out to Happy Valley. Robinson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end from the McDonogh School in Owings Mill, Maryland, committed to Northwestern on May 28 after his first official visit. He officially decommitted Monday, according to Rivals.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO